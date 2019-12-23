How geeky-sweet Toronto bakery GOoDS is!

THE GRAND ORDER OF THE DIVINE SWEETS: Or GOoDS has formally opened the doorways to its Toronto bakery and cafe on Queen St. W. with large celebrations, together with the 12 Days of GEEKmas — every day introduces a brand new themed, particular provide for bakery guests. Co-owned by award-winning cake designer and chocolatier Samantha Lapointe (previously of Desserts Cove on St. Clair Ave. W.) and online game trade veteran Meridith Braun, the GOoDS gives quite a lot of fantastically designed truffles, cupcakes, cookies and effective sweets — all with a uniquely geeky twist. From bite-sized galaxies to life-sized edible Star Wars droids, truffles that grasp from the ceiling, and wearable fits of chocolate armour, there’s nothing that Lapointe gained’t sort out.

“Who doesn’t want to eat a sweet fashioned after their favourite fandom? Fans are passionate about what they love and want to make their fandoms part of their everyday lives in fun interesting ways,” says Braun. “As fellow geeks, Sam and I want to answer that demand by offering creative delicious treats in a quirky, cosy environment to help everyone feed their fandoms.”

What we discovered completely lovely was the Child Yoda cake! A lot extra, after all — try GOoDS to your personal out-of-this-world cake!

– The Grand order of Divine Sweets, 1162 Queen St. W. Thegoodsweets.com. #Feedyourfandom, @Thegoodsweetsto.