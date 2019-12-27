How giving up alcohol during ‘Dry January’ could save you enough money to go on holiday 

By Each day Mail Reporter

Revealed: 18:36 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:36 EST, 27 December 2019

Dry January is often prized for its well being advantages – however it may additionally pep up your vacation funds too.

Researchers discovered who hand over booze for the month and past may save sufficient cash to splash out on quite a lot of tempting journeys.

5 weeks’ abstinence buys a £218 two-night keep in Amsterdam with flights.

Dry January is often prized for its well being advantages – however it may additionally pep up your vacation funds too (file picture)

These with the self-discipline to go ten weeks may e-book a £435 five-night vacation in Portugal’s Praia da Rocha. Making 17 weeks would fund seven nights in Naples at £740.

For these with distinctive self-control, a full yr off the drink will purchase an all-inclusive seven-night keep in Jamaica’s Montego Bay at £2,263 in January 2021.

Researchers discovered who hand over booze for the month and past may save sufficient cash to splash out on quite a lot of tempting journeys (file picture)

Specialists assumed a weekly £44 behavior of eight pints of beer and one bottle of wine per couple, purchased from a pub or bar.

Alana Parsons, of overseas alternate agency Caxton, mentioned: ‘Extending dry January for an extra few months may not work for everybody, however a brand new yr decision is less complicated to stay to you probably have a vacation on the horizon.’