How Harry and Meghan’s foreign move could cost taxpayers MILLIONS more in security costs

By Rebecca Camber for the Day by day Mail

Printed: 17:10 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:25 EST, 9 January 2020

Scotland Yard is to overview Harry and Meghan’s safety preparations, it emerged final night time, as specialists warned that defending them in future might price taxpayers hundreds of thousands.

The invoice for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s extremely educated safety workforce, which stands at about £600,000 a 12 months, is picked up by the Metropolitan Police’s Royalty And Specialist Safety Command.

However final night time the longer term preparations had been unclear after Harry and Meghan raised the prospect of spending a lot of their time overseas. Throughout royal international visits, the excessive price of offering officers to safe crowds is met by the host nation, however it’s unclear whether or not that may nonetheless be anticipated as they jet across the globe.

Pictured: Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, flanked by her police safety officer and Fijian safety officers as she visits Suva Market in October final 12 months

Presently, an armed workforce made up of a minimum of six officers accompany the couple always. However their seven-week vacation in Canada over Christmas concerned greater than ten officers, as replacements needed to be flown out to keep up the rota.

Dai Davies, a former chief superintendent who led the Metropolitan Police’s royal safety unit, stated: ‘It will price hundreds of thousands to guard Harry and Meghan in the long run. Should you take a look at the price when it comes to cops – their wage, time beyond regulation, abroad allowance, pensions, lodging, flights and so on – the full useful resource finances goes to be in extra of £100,000 per officer.

‘Prince Harry’s risk stage is especially excessive. The safety preparations might be very advanced. I don’t assume they’ve thought any of this by way of in any respect.’

Final night time it emerged joint committee made up of the House Secretary Sajid Javid, the Metropolitan Police’s royal safety command chief and palace officers will assess whether or not the couple’s 24-hour safety ought to proceed when their circumstances change. It’s anticipated that the unbiased physique, generally known as the Royal And VIP Govt Committee, will contemplate the place solely as soon as the couple’s precise plans are identified.

Prince Harry leaves the True Patriot Love Symposium surrounded by his Canadian safety element on the eve of the Invictus Video games 2017 Toronto, Canada

Princess Diana jettisoned her police safety workforce in 1993 earlier than her divorce from Prince Charles. Lord Condon, the then Met Commissioner, begged her to reinstate the workforce and later instructed the inquest into her dying that he believed she would nonetheless be alive if her safety had not been eliminated.

Numerous royals do not need state-funded safety, together with the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall. Prince Andrew pays for his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, to be guarded by former Met close-protection officers after they seem at high-profile occasions. Their taxpayer-funded safety was eliminated following controversy over the price, estimated to have been £500,000 a 12 months.

A Met Police spokesman stated: ‘We never discuss matters of security.’