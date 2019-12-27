How Henry Cavill transformed his body for The Witcher

To ensure that he was wanting as shredded as humanly attainable for his many shirtless scenes in The Witcher, Cavill allowed himself to systematically dehydrate. Over the course of 4 days, he would regularly cut back his fluid consumption in order that when the time got here to shoot he had zero water weight. “It makes your skin really thin, so it sits on the muscles,” he defined throughout an look on The Graham Norton Present. “On the first day you’ll have a liter and a half, and the second day half a liter, and then the third day no water, and then you’ll shoot the fourth.”

Cavill has loads of expertise with regards to pushing his physique to its limits for a task, however this was a troublesome ask, even for him. The actor admitted that he was the “most miserable person on the planet” when he was going with out water (“You get to the point on the last day where you can smell water nearby,” he claimed), however the outcomes communicate for themselves. The web went wild when photographs of Geralt within the bathtub have been included within the trailer for The Witcher, which has already been renewed for a second season.