How Is Republic Day Different From Independence Day

Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, is across the nook. It’s a day when the Structure of India got here into drive in 1950, three years after the nation received freedom from tyrannical British rule. Even after over seven a long time of getting Independence, many individuals typically get confused between Republic Day and Independence Day and use them interchangeably. Final 12 months, a petition was filed in opposition to Delhi Police for referring the nation’s Independence Day on August 15 as “Republic Day” in its advisory.

Right here we carry some primary variations between the 2 days, so that you simply by no means get confused between Independence Day and Republic Day.

Date

India celebrated its first Independence Day on August 15, 1947.

India celebrated its first Republic Day on January 26, 1950.

Significance

On Independence Day, India was declared unbiased from British colonialism, and the reins of management had been handed over to the leaders of the nation after greater than 200 years.

On Republic Day, India formally adopted the Structure and have become an unbiased republic.

Celebration

Independence Day is well known within the reminiscence of our freedom fighters, troopers and revolutionary leaders who died defending us and getting us our freedom. On at the present time, the Prime Minister of India hoists the nationwide flag at Pink Fort and addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Pink Fort in New Delhi. A number of parades are taken out within the state capitals and district headquarters to rejoice Independence Day. Indians throughout the nation hoist the nationwide flag to mark the day. Many additionally fly kites, sing patriotic songs and trade sweets to rejoice the day of independence. On the eve of Independence Day, the President addresses the nation in a televised speech.

On Republic Day on January 26 in New Delhi, the President’s bodyguard, a 200-strong cavalry unit — draped in positive crimson coats, golden sashes and resplendent turbans — escort the president to the stage on the Republic Day parade and provides the order for the nationwide anthem to start. Attended by world leaders and beamed throughout the nation of 1.three billion, the Republic Day parade in New Delhi showcases India’s navy may and is the premier state occasion of the 12 months.

Independence Day and Republic Day are nationwide holidays.