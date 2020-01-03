How Israel has turned on the 12 teenage boys accused of sexually assaulting a British girl in Cyprus

Stranded in a rented Cypriot vacation villa whereas she waits to listen to her destiny, it has been a grim week for the British lady on the centre of the Ayia Napa gang rape case.

Convicted of constructing up a declare that she was brutally assaulted by 12 Israeli youngsters in July final 12 months, the 19-year-old from Derbyshire should wait till subsequent week to seek out out if the Cypriot courts will ship her to jail, or whether or not — lastly — she can be allowed to return dwelling to her household.

However amid widespread outrage at her conviction — not least from the Overseas Workplace which describes her case as ‘deeply distressing’ — comes a glimmer of hope from the unlikeliest quarter.

In Israel, the place public opinion initially swung behind the 12 teenage boys accused of sexually assaulting the British lady at a down-at-heel Ayia Napa lodge, sympathy for his or her plight is quickly operating out.

Now not seen as a bunch of wronged innocents, there was an outpouring of revulsion on the half this group of boys — aged between 16 and 19 — performed within the deeply disturbing occasions that happened in room 723 that evening. Three of them readily admit that they’d intercourse with the then 18-year-old British teen. Others admit watching and filming the revolting spectacle on their telephones.

One even appeared on nationwide TV, describing the occasions of that evening with the cavalier air of a teenager recalling a visit to a vacation theme park, upsetting revulsion and disgrace amongst audiences.

What’s quickly changing into clear is that, consent or no consent, these boys behaved like a pack of feral animals, dragging Israel’s repute into the mire. And for a rustic the place faith and household play a central function in shaping tradition and life-style, that’s unforgivable.

This week, two of Israel’s high superstar journalists, Man Meroz and Orly Vilnai — the Richard and Judy of Tel Aviv — described how they’d travelled to Cyprus and interviewed the British lady many instances and are satisfied she is telling the reality.

‘She was raped without question,’ Orly advised viewers yesterday. ‘We’re each satisfied she was bodily raped. We met a beautiful younger girl whose trauma was loud and clear in virtually all her behaviour. She bites her fingernails, at instances she “gets stuck” and goes right into a world from which she must be woken up.’

One other scathing editorial within the Jerusalem Put up sums it up: ‘There should be reflection over the depths to which Israeli society has plummeted, where it’s seen as completely regular behaviour — spurred by this alarming period of widespread, easy-access on-line pornography — for a number of buddies to share a sexual companion, movie the proceedings after which share the video with others.’

Within the Tel Aviv newspaper Haaretz, columnist Shany Littman goes additional, likening the choice to convict the British teen to the plot of the Netflix sequence Unbelievable, which relies on the true story of a rape sufferer who recants her declare after being threatened with authorized motion by suspicious detectives.

Nearer to dwelling, Jewish Chronicle columnist Miriam Shaviv described the group as ‘scumbags who treated a woman like a piece of meat’.

What a distinction to the heroes’ welcome given to the 12 Israeli youngsters final July once they had been launched from custody in Cyprus and flew dwelling to their households. Amid massively distasteful scenes at Ben-Gurion Airport, some had been filmed, carrying conventional kippah caps, cracking open bottles of champagne and chanting ‘the Brit is a wh**e’.

Issues have been raised too that the accused youngsters’ households have connections with the Israeli institution which, in flip, has shut strategic and industrial ties to the federal government in Nicosia.

The daddy of one of many boys is a detailed adviser to Moshe Leon, the mayor of Jerusalem. The Israeli minister for ‘regional co-operation’ has mentioned that he too is shut buddies with the dad and mom of two of the boys. On Thursday, simply days after the teenager’s responsible verdict was delivered, the leaders of Cyprus and Israel met to signal a billion-dollar gasoline ‘EastMed’ pipeline deal in Athens, additional emphasising their shut ties.

Cypriot police have already been compelled to disclaim claims that they dragged the retraction out of as a result of they had been underneath stress to guard Cyprus’s multi-billion pound tourism trade and its good relations with Israel.

But the origins of this unsavoury story, which has reached the very best echelons of presidency, began innocently. Taking part in a central function was a 17-year-old skilled footballer, who, in photographs seen by the Mail, packs a set of stomach muscle tissue as ripped as his designer denims.

He’d checked into the 40-euros-a-night Pambos Napa Rocks lodge with two buddies final July. There he met the then 18-year-old British lady, who arrived on the continuous occasion resort on July 10 on a package deal vacation combining tourism and bar work. Images of her, which have leaked onto the web, present an equally engaging younger lady. Initially at the very least, they should have made a formidable pair.

Their courtship — a number of days earlier than the incident — appears virtually candy; a three-way dialog facilitated by a buddy of the boy who translated forwards and backwards between Hebrew and English.

They started exchanging messages through Instagram. In a single he says: ‘Good morning my love’ earlier than including ‘Let’s hang around a bit’. The teenager replies: ‘Yeah maybe where you tonight’. Later she messages to say that she has noticed him on the balcony. He asks: ‘So why did not you come up to me?’, including a number of hours later, ‘Come to me in the evening’.

Undoubtedly, neither thought of that what would occur there would wreck lives and mark the start of a authorized and diplomatic scandal of worldwide proportions.

The British teenager has by no means denied that the intercourse she had with the boy she had been messaging was initially consensual. It was on a go to to his room on one other evening, three days later, nonetheless, that she claims his drunken buddies burst in and took it in turns to sexually assault her whereas holding her down.

Based on her unique account of the assault: ‘I told them they had to go. My boyfriend told me to lie on the bed and . . . put his knees on my shoulders. There was a lot of shouting in Hebrew. I couldn’t breathe. I attempted to throw my head about and his buddies had been coming in all shouting and jeering. I attempted to cross my legs. I used to be making an attempt to throw my arms about. I don’t know what number of of them raped me. I couldn’t see.’

A grainy intercourse recording from the evening of the alleged assault was additionally leaked to the Israeli media. It reportedly reveals one Israeli telling the lady in Hebrew, ‘You’re my wh**e. Say you’re my wh**e.’ When she asks what he’s saying, one other boy replies: ‘We are saying you’re horny.’ The teenager, who fled in tears, was taken to a 24-hour clinic subsequent door to the lodge and the police had been referred to as. A buddy who was along with her that evening subsequently advised the Mail: ‘She was in tears and just so distressed. She said they took it in turns and it was all of them. They held her down. When I saw her she was covered with bruises.’

The boyfriend was arrested simply hours later. Based on the preliminary police report, he initially denied any sort of sexual relationship, earlier than admitting that he and a buddy had certainly had intercourse with a British lady.

Later, he modified his story once more, admitting that the ‘consensual’ intercourse he and his buddy had with the lady had been watched by others.

A witness additionally claimed to have earlier overheard the Israeli teenagers bragging they had been going to ‘do orgies’ along with her. Inside hours, the 12 Israeli teenagers had been arrested. Three of them admitted sexual exercise with the lady however mentioned it was consensual. Others had been tied to the scene by DNA proof or footage of the incident on their telephones.

One in every of them confirmed detectives a movie on his cell phone he product of himself having intercourse with the lady, believing it proved there was no rape concerned. He later gave his extremely distasteful model of occasions to an Israeli TV station, displaying not a hint of regret about what occurred that evening.

‘The things I saw there were completely routine in my eyes,’ he mentioned. ‘Sodom and Gomorrah is what goes on there. We won’t element what we noticed and what goes on there every day. I felt it was OK, it was respectable. I didn’t see any drawback.

‘There were three of us in the room and there were more people outside who wanted to come in, who came in, and went out. They didn’t really do something however they did see and had been a part of every part that went on there.

‘You could see in her eyes that she wanted it and you can see it in all of the videos. In none of them does she look like she’s struggling or shouting for assist.

‘The police seized a video tape in which you’ll be able to see that the door is being opened and as an alternative of yelling for assist she says “Close the door”. A lady who’s being raped doesn’t say that.’

Pressed by an Israeli interviewer as as to whether the lady gave permission for the filming, he blithely replied: ‘I didn’t hear her say: “Don’t photograph”. I even thought she was for it. I understood she had no drawback with it and every part was OK; that she was used to such issues.’

Specialists say that there isn’t any norm of behaviour amongst victims of intercourse assaults. The argument girl consents to intercourse simply because she says ‘close the door’ or fails to say ‘don’t ’ is tenuous to say the least.

However the British teenager’s rape claims had been by no means tried out in court docket as a result of, after seven hours of police interviews, which had been performed with out the presence of a lawyer and weren’t recorded, she retracted her claims and, ten days after her preliminary rape declare, signed a press release saying that the incident had been consensual.

This week, a British forensic linguist proven the lady’s assertion by the Mail mentioned it was prone to have been written by a non-English speaker, including to fears that it might have been dictated.

She mentioned in court docket final month that the police had compelled her to alter her story and that she was ‘scared for my life’. However throughout her trial, prosecutors alleged that she had been humiliated after discovering she had been filmed by the Israeli boys and had made the accusations in revenge.

This contradicts her declare that she was unaware that she had been filmed till police produced the footage and that she was affected by extreme post-traumatic stress dysfunction on the time of the assault.

Earlier than discovering her responsible of ‘public mischief’, choose Michalis Papathanasiou mentioned ‘she did not make a good impression on the court’. Earlier, he had refused to permit proof from her defence legal professionals on the premise that her case was ‘not a rape case’ and that ‘I will not consider whether she was raped or not’.

Amid widespread criticisms of Papathanasiou’s dealing with of the case, her mom says that her daughter is affected by PTSD and hallucinations and has missed out on a spot at college due to her detention on the island the place she has already spent four-and-a-half weeks in jail. A psychologist who has examined her says she is experiencing ‘extremely frightening’ signs together with ‘emotional numbing, flashbacks and nightmares’.

Even Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab has waded into the row saying that he could be elevating the ‘deeply distressing case’ with the Cypriot authorities. The Overseas Workplace says it’s ‘seriously concerned’ about whether or not she was given a good trial.

Final July, simply days after the British teen claimed she had been raped, the Mail visited the lodge and located a scene a world away from the pristine promotional photos discovered on its web site.

The grounds surrounding the low-rise lodge had been coated in discarded silver ‘hippy crack’ canisters and empty bottles of alcohol and hundreds of cigarette butts. Inside, the corridors had been suffering from filthy discarded mattresses, ripped and stained mattress sheets and dismantled mattress frames. The doorways to the rooms had been usually left open in order that youngsters may socialise with their neighbours.

Room 723, the place a brand new group of Israeli boys had arrived to start their very own vacation, contained three stained mattresses positioned aspect by aspect on the sticky tiled flooring. One of many occupants had handed out on one.

The brand new residents had been properly conscious of the alleged gang-rape that had taken place of their room and even claimed to have identified the boys concerned. They’d all seen the vile video product of the British lady allegedly having intercourse with the lads which went viral in each Israel and Ayia Napa. One described it as ‘your normal orgy’, including that the boyfriend is his buddy and is a ‘good guy’ whereas dismissing the British teen concerned as a ‘wh**e’.

She is because of be sentenced on January 7, when she may very well be ordered to pay a £1,500 high-quality and serve as much as a 12 months in jail, however even then her ordeal is not going to be over.

Apart from her intention to attraction her conviction, a lawyer for 4 of the Israeli youths mentioned this week that they intend to sue her for damages even if, theoretically, the younger males may additionally face fees for distributing specific private information with out her permission.

Final summer season, in maybe probably the most ridiculous twist on this ongoing saga, the Mayor of Ayia Napa even threatened to take authorized motion towards the British teenager until she publicly apologised for sullying the identify of the resort.

But when the deeply disturbing occasions which happened there final July present something, it’s that this debauched nook of Cyprus has no repute to defend.

Physician who handled British teenager convicted of constructing up rape claims towards Israeli males in Cyprus says he ‘believed’ the 19-year-old after he noticed her ‘crying and screaming’

By Inderdeep Bains for the Day by day Mail

A physician who reported the alleged Cyprus gang rape to police mentioned he ‘believed’ the British teenager after he noticed her ‘crying and screaming’.

The girl – who’s going through jail on Tuesday after being convicted of constructing up the assault – insists she was held down and raped by 12 Israeli youths at a finances lodge in Ayia Napa in July.

However ten days later she was hauled again in for questioning with no lawyer, and says police compelled her to signal a pretend retraction and charged her with inflicting ‘public mischief’.

Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab yesterday intervened after the 19-year-old pleaded for assist as a result of she was ‘running out of time’. Sources say Mr Raab referred to as the Cypriot international minister to stipulate the UK’s ‘serious concerns’ over the equity of the younger girl’s shambolic five-month court docket case, throughout which the choose branded her a ‘liar’ and mentioned she made up the rape in revenge for being filmed with out her consent.

Cypriot physician Sergios Sergiou, who was one of many first folks to see the younger girl within the moments after the incident, mentioned he felt she was telling the reality, including that she was so distraught she handed out.

Within the early hours of July 17, was taken to the Santa Marina clinic which is adjoining to the two-star Pambos Napa Rocks lodge the place the alleged assault happened.

Her buddy had taken her to the physician when she discovered her ‘distraught’ and terrified that the ‘Israeli boys were coming for her’ after she managed to flee the room. Dr Sergiou mentioned: ‘She was very careworn and having a panic assault. She was crying and screaming and her buddies mentioned to me some guys had raped her.

‘I requested her (what occurred) however she didn’t communicate to me. She was crying and she or he mentioned, “I don’t want men next to me”. Once I went to verify her and see if she’s okay, she mentioned to me, “go away from me”. That’s after I referred to as the police as a result of on the time it’s not one thing I may deal with.’

Requested if he believed she was attacked, he advised Israeli TV: ‘Yes, I thought that something happened. Usually if something is fake they are not calling their parents to inform them. But she was calling her parents.’

It got here because the husband-and-wife film-making workforce of Orly Vilnai and Man Meroz mentioned in addition they believed after interviewing her and her mom. Miss Vilnai mentioned: ‘I recognized strongly when her mom advised a few common morning in a city in northern England, when she went to work, and… all of a sudden her daughter referred to as and mentioned, “Mother, I have been gang-raped”. And all of a sudden the sky had fallen, and that’s it, life would by no means return to the best way it was.’

Mr Meroz mentioned the younger girl was so traumatised that she ‘chewed the skin on her fingers’ always throughout their interview however nonetheless tried to ‘shield’ her mom from the total particulars.

The couple requested and her mom how they’d endured the gruelling case.

Miss Vilnai mentioned: ‘They each mentioned the identical factor. The lady mentioned, “I have to protect my mother so she feels I’m okay”. And the mom mentioned, “I am keeping a calm exterior so my daughter feels okay”. They’re each very a lot defending one another.’

UK tour operator Summer season Takeover – which booked her vacation with – mentioned final evening it could now not function in Ayia Napa.

Has this occurred earlier than? Mom of British teenager discovered responsible of constructing up ‘gang rape’ assault in Ayia Napa says her case bears placing similarities to a different English pupil who mentioned she was sexually assaulted

By Emine Sinmaz for the Day by day Mail

A mom has advised how her daughter was raped in Cyprus and made to retract her assertion in a case that bears placing similarities to the British pupil who claims to have been gang-raped.

The girl, who recognized herself as Helen from Milton Keynes, mentioned her daughter Sarah was raped whereas on vacation on the age of 20. However she ended up going to jail for ‘wasting police time’ after she was persuaded to withdraw her assertion. Her alleged rapist was allowed to go dwelling following the assault 15 years in the past.

Helen advised Radio 2: ‘Sarah was raped and went to report it to police. She went with the vacation rep, the police took a press release after which they took her right down to the hospital.

‘They managed to seek out the rapist and questioned him at size and at one level he was really even introduced into the room that she was in.

‘She begged for them to take him away however they left him within the room along with her, with a policeman within the nook, and he was begging and saying how sorry he was and he’d received carried away. The police heard all this, however they determined it was my daughter that was mendacity – not him.’

Helen mentioned she flew out to Cyprus as quickly as Sarah’s buddies advised her what had occurred. ‘We got legal support, although looking back on it and with hindsight, I think the Cyprus legal system is as corrupt as the police.’