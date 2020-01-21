How Kate Middleton channeled Holly Willoughby in her Needle & Thread party dress

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Printed: 08:03 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:04 EST, 21 January 2020

Holly Willoughby’s wardrobe is coveted by girls across the nation – and it appears even the Duchess of Cambridge is impressed by the presenter’s type selections.

Kate Middleton, 37, donned a crimson model of a glittery celebration costume worn by the This Morning star as she joined husband Prince William, 37, at a Buckingham Palace reception final night time.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the Needle & Thread £410 Aurora Robe in crimson, whereas Holly, 38, wore the £350 Aurora Costume in white final month.

Kate Middleton, 37, donned a crimson model of a glittery celebration costume worn by Holly Willoughby as she joined husband Prince William, 37, at a Buckingham Palace reception final night time, pictured

This Morning presenter Holly dazzled within the £350 Aurora Costume in white final month, pictured

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the Needle & Thread £410 Aurora Robe in crimson (left) final night time, whereas Holly, 38, wore the £350 Aurora Costume in white (proper) final month

It was the royal’s first outing in a label that’s much-loved by Instagram influencers and stars together with Laura Whitmore.

It the most recent in a string of fashion hits for the Duchess and comes shortly after she gained plaudits for carrying a houndstooth Zara costume on an engagement in Bradford final week.

The choice to put on a excessive avenue label to the reception is especially important because the Duchess usually depends on massive identify designers for such excessive profile night engagements.

Needle & Thread, whose clothes vary from £235-£550, is understood for its ultra-feminine frocks which might be wealthy intimately and embellishment.

Needle & Thread, whose clothes vary from £235-£550, is understood for its ultra-feminine frocks which might be wealthy intimately and embellishment. Pictured, influencer Meghan Hess within the model

Instagram influencers, trend editors and elegance experts are followers of the UK label, which was based by Hannah Coffin. Pictured, Laura Whitmore (left) and PR guru Flavia Stuttgen

Ex-Made In Chelsea star and jewelry designer Rosie Fortescue wears Kate’s robe in black

Instagram influencers, trend editors and elegance experts from all over the world are followers of the UK label, which was based by Hannah Coffin. It’s stocked by excessive finish retailers together with Web-a-Porter.

The Needle & Thread group was delighted by the Duchess’s help and shared a photograph of Kate of their design on Instagram.

Kate’s showstopping robe featured silver shimmering sequins impressed by classic lace tablecloth – and he or she complemented her outfit with a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels costing £510.

Kate has had a latest string of fashion hits. The Needle & Thread frock comes shortly after she gained plaudits for carrying a houndstooth Zara costume on an engagement in Bradford final week

The engagement, which marked William’s first solo reception on the palace, comes after his brother Prince Harry, 35, jetted off to Canada tonight to be with Meghan Markle, 38, after a deal was reached on their departure from the royal household.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been joined on the reception by different senior royals Prince Edward, his spouse Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne, however the Queen and Prince Charles weren’t in attendance.