How lazy are YOU? Take the test to find out how your bad habits compare to the rest of the UK

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Printed: 09:20 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 09:37 EST, three January 2020

A brand new take a look at has challenged the nation to reply a collection of questions honestly in a bid to search out out simply how lazy they’re in comparison with the remainder of the UK.

On common, adults spend only one hour per day strolling, indulge on six takeaways a month and do shy of three hours of train per week.

That is based on ‘The Lazy Scale’, which has been designed by Nice Bean Baggage, to evaluate your day by day habits and give you a rating of ‘laziness’ based mostly on the nationwide common, with a ranking of 1 being the healthiest and ten, essentially the most lazy.

The size additionally assesses actions together with what number of hours you spent working in per week, sleeping and in addition how typically you sweep your enamel to search out how habits differ throughout the nation.

‘The Lazy Scale’ has been designed by Nice Bean Baggage to evaluate your day by day habits and give you a rating of ‘laziness’ based mostly on the nationwide common. Pictured, inventory picture

The nation’s common is six and so the instrument can be utilized as a barometer on the subject of getting wholesome this January – however how will you fare if you give it a go?

With the lazy scale exhibiting that on common we now have one takeaway per week – typically extra – chopping out quick meals will be step one to attaining profitable New 12 months’s resolutions, defined dietary therapist, Claudia le Feuvre.

‘We all know takeaways aren’t wholesome, however we understand benefits that preserve us trapped in the identical cycle – on this case ‘secondary achieve’ could be the comfort, velocity or appeasing another person by getting a takeaway,’ she defined.

‘We even justify it by way of all types of self-talk like ‘it has been a tough week’ and ‘I deserve a deal with’ which may actually play on our minds and have us heading into the takeaway with out even realising it.’

The questions within the take a look at embrace a collection of matters – together with all the pieces from sleeping to consuming habits. Pictured

‘Quick meals are sometimes formulated to attain the ‘bliss level’. That is the optimum mix of salt, sugar and fats. If you happen to go for a quick meals possibility, attempt to eat slowly and savour and revel in each chew.’

‘After that, it will not take lengthy to understand why most individuals wolf down takeaways. If you actually, correctly chew them, they do not style so good and it turns into a lot simpler to keep away from the lure of the bliss level.’

Patrick Tonks, artistic director at Nice Bean Baggage, added: ‘We wished to assist those that could be placing New 12 months’s resolutions in place – we all know how necessary it’s to chill and chill out, however we now have to eat wholesome and do loads of train as nicely, with moderation being key!

‘Resolutions are troublesome to stay to, so we thought one thing that gives individuals a rating on their present habits can provide them a aim to beat and one thing to intention for.’