How long does it take to beat Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD?

With at this time’s re-release of Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD, the Oddworld collection makes its Nintendo Swap debut. For these of you who’re fascinated by checking it out, however are curious concerning the sport’s runtime, we’ve got some fairly nice information. Regardless that the sport was launched round a decade and a half in the past, it nonetheless has an honest quantity of content material for a sport of its age.

The runtime of Stranger’s Wrath HD was revealed in a brand new press launch from the studio behind the collection, Oddworld Inhabitants. Whereas hyping up the Swap port of the sport, Oddworld Inhabitants co-founder Lorne Lanning mentioned, “Whether you take it on-the-go or use at home via TableTop or TV Mode, the game’s 12 hours of story line and five hours of side missions plays best on Nintendo Switch.”

In different phrases, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD ought to take round 17 hours for completionists to complete. That is nice information for followers of the collection and people who by no means obtained an opportunity to take a look at Stranger’s Wrath. That accounts for an even bigger chunk of players than you could assume, contemplating how beloved the collection is.

When it was first launched in 2005, Stranger’s Wrath was really a large flop. Within the years since, Lorne Lanning has been very candid about how he feels the sport’s advertising and marketing was dealt with very poorly. Maybe this new launch is an opportunity to proper that flawed and get Stranger’s Wrath into the arms of many extra gamers.

In different Oddworld information, the collection is at the moment ramping up for one more new installment. Titled Oddworld: Soulstorm, the brand new chapter within the collection is each a sequel to 2014’s Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty and a revamped retelling of 1998’s Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus. Although there is no concrete launch date but, Soulstorm is anticipated to make its debut someday later this 12 months. Stranger’s Wrath HD ought to be the right appetizer whereas we wait.