How long is Love Island 2020 is for? ITV confirms series extension

It’s solely simply come again on screens, however followers of Love Island might be happy to listen to they’ll count on extra of their beloved relationship present.

ITV have confirmed the winter sequence might be prolonged, from 4 weeks to 6, which suggests the solid ought to begin getting very comfy of their model new South African villa.

This might be on account of the rankings, which aren’t too totally different from the same old summer time sequence.

Whereas the extension has been introduced, followers nonetheless don’t know when they’ll see the winners topped earlier than a dwell viewers.

The final two summer time sequence of Love Island have been broadcast over an eight-week interval, having run from the start of June till the tip of July.

Final 12 months, the present’s finale passed off on 29 July and noticed fan-favourite Amber Gill and late-comer Greg O’Shea be topped the sequence’ 2019 winners.

This sequence of Love Island is the primary to begin in January, with the present’s promotional tagline being, ‘Do one, winter’.

The islanders moved into the brand new Cape City villa on Sunday and had been greeted by substitute host Laura Whitmore, who stepped into Caroline Flack’s function after the previous host was arrested in December for assault by beating.

Love Island airs on weekdays and Sunday at 9pm on ITV2