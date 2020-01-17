How Many Government Bungalows Occupied By People Without Post, Court Asks

Delhi: The court docket listed each issues collectively for listening to on February 5 (File)

The Delhi Excessive Court docket on Friday questioned the centre as to what number of authorities bungalows have been being occupied by individuals who’re now not MPs, MLAs or bureaucrats and for a way lengthy.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar mentioned it needs to understand how lots of the allegedly unlawful occupants of official lodging have been holding any publish and the way lengthy they’ve been in unlawful occupancy.

“Lot of people are occupying government bungalows without holding any post,” the bench noticed whereas giving oral path to the Centre.

The path was in reference to an earlier PIL saying that a number of official residences have been being allegedly illegally occupied by individuals who have been now not MPs, MLAs or bureaucrats.

The excessive court docket issued discover to the centre, Delhi authorities and DDA, searching for their stand on a contemporary PIL searching for official residential lodging for judicial officers.

The court docket listed each issues collectively for listening to on February 5.

The most recent plea by a lawyer contended that a number of judicial officers would not have an official residence, attributable to which they must go for rented lodging at far off locations.

The petitioner has claimed that ends in hardship not solely to the judicial officer, but in addition litigants, accused, legal professionals and law enforcement officials who could must urgently transfer the decide at his dwelling for any interim reduction or order.

The plea additional mentioned that 126 new judicial officers have been appointed by notification dated Might 21, 2019, however no authorities lodging is obtainable to them.