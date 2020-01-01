How Many Title Changes WWE Booked In 2019

2019 was a really eventful yr for lots of WWE Superstars. Some noticed nice highs and others have issues they will work on in 2020. There are additionally lots of people who’re vying to reclaim championship gold on this new yr.

WWE Stats offered a really attention-grabbing quantity to think about. WWE reserving consisted of 139 title modifications in 2019. This quantity was truly despatched out earlier than the WWE 24/7 Title modified fingers twice in the course of the Fox New 12 months’s Eve Countdown particular, so WWE truly had 141 title modifications in 2019.

83 of these title modifications had been the WWE 24/7 Title, so maintain that in thoughts. With out the WWE 24/7 Title there have been 58 title modifications which looks like extra of a manageable quantity.

Let’s see what WWE has deliberate for 2020. There are two title defenses slated for subsequent week’s RAW. The RAW Tag Crew Titles and United States title each being defended on the cardboard. WWE may additionally beat final yr’s quantity for the reason that WWE 24/7 Title was solely launched in late Could of 2019. So, they’ll have 5 further months to commerce that title round.