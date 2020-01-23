How Meghan Markle supported friend Misha Nonoo by wearing her label’s £174 ‘husband’ shirt

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Printed: 06:04 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:05 EST, 23 January 2020

The Duchess of Sussex supported shut pal Misha Nonoo by sporting a shirt from her model on her remaining engagements within the UK.

Meghan Markle, 38, sported the £174 ‘husband’ shirt to go to her patronages the Nationwide Theatre and Mayhew animal welfare charity, each in London, on eight January – hours earlier than she and Prince Harry, 35, introduced they had been stepping down.

The duchess, who is aware of designer Misha from her pre-royal days, wore the pinstripe blue shirt below a £269 navy Massimo Dutti coat and accessorised along with her favorite Suetables horoscope necklaces.

Meghan Markle, 38, sported the £174 ‘husband’ shirt for her visits to her patronages the Nationwide Theatre (pictured) and Mayhew animal welfare charity, each in London, on eight January

The duchess, who is aware of designer Misha from her pre-royal days, wore the pinstripe blue shirt beneath a £269 navy Massimo Dutti coat. Pictured, arriving at Mayhew

Meghan wore the signature ‘husband’ shirt within the white and blue pinstripe model, as seen on the Misha Nonoo web site. The model is offered in a number of colourways

Meghan made non-public visits to Mayhew and the Nationwide Theatre shortly earlier than boarding a flight to Canada, the place she was reunited with son Archie.

She was seen on the Nationwide Theatre on the day of the go to however particulars of the Mayhew outing solely emerged yesterday when photographs had been shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The royal has incessantly used her standing as a high-profile model icon to shine a lightweight on Misha and her model.

Meghan wore the ‘husband’ shirt in white for her first official outing with Prince Harry in September 2017 and selected to put on a skirt from the label when she launched her first solo charity endeavour, the Collectively cookbook, in September 2018.

Meghan Markle has incessantly used her standing as a high-profile model icon to shine a lightweight on Misha and her model. Meghan wore the ‘husband’ shirt in white for her first official outing with Prince Harry on the Invictus Video games in Toronto in September 2017, pictured

The Duchess selected to put on a skirt from the label when she launched her first solo charity endeavour, the Collectively cookbook, in September 2018, pictured with mom Doria and Harry

She additionally enlisted Misha as considered one of her model companions for the Sensible Works charity clothes assortment, which was unveiled in collaboration with John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Jigsaw, in September final yr.

Misha and Meghan had been final seen collectively at Misha’s marriage ceremony to grease tycoon Mikey Hess in Rome in September final yr. Misha has since introduced that she is pregnant.

It’s attainable the pair might quickly reunite in Canada because the Misha Nonoo label introduced it is happening a ‘styling tour’ and Toronto is the primary cease.

Misha and Meghan additionally labored collectively on the Sensible Works charity clothes assortment, which was unveiled by the Duchess in collaboration with John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo in September final yr. Pictured, the chums embrace on the launch

The Sussexes have been staying in a multi-million greenback property on Vancouver Island since earlier than Christmas.

Prince Harry solely returned to Canada this week after remaining within the UK to thrash out the phrases of their departure.

Of their new roles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will now not signify the Queen however will be capable to proceed their non-public patronages and associations.

It’s attainable the pair might quickly reunite in Canada because the Misha Nonoo label introduced final week it is happening a ‘styling tour’ and Toronto is the primary cease. Pictured, in November 2015