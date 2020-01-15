News TV SHOWS

How Much AEW’s New Television Contract Is Worth

January 15, 2020
All Elite Wrestling introduced a significant improvement as they signed a brand new four-year cope with WarnerMedia. This can see AEW Dynamite proceed on TNT till no less than 2023.

Dave Meltzer stories that AEW’s new deal is value “just under $45 million per year.” That involves round $882,300 per episode if AEW continues to offer their stars Christmas week off. There may be additionally an choice written into the deal in case TNT needs first dibs to resume in 2024.

The deal is for 4 years and $175 million, slightly below $45 million per yr, and consists of TNT having an choice for 2024 at a considerably elevated value. 

2024 is a good distance away, but it surely additionally takes fairly some time to hammer out tv offers. We’ll need to see if AEW Dynamite continues on TNT for a “significantly increased price,” however no less than followers could have 4 extra years of Dynamite on TNT till that day comes.



