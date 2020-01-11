How much loss Railways suffered during anti-CAA, NRC protests in West Bengal

Watch: Railway observe washed away following heavy rains in Mangalore













In violence associated to protests towards CAA and NRC in West Bengal from December 13 to 15, the Indian Railways claimed to have suffered losses of properties price Rs 84 crore.

The South Jap Railway, in a separate affidavit, mentioned that it suffered losses to its properties price Rs 12.75 crore, together with to trains, stations and tracks.Twitter/ANI

The Jap Railway mentioned in an affidavit earlier than a division bench of the Calcutta Excessive Court docket comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Banerjee that it suffered the brunt of the protests with losses amounting to Rs 72.2 crore, with the utmost being within the Sealdah division, which suffered damages price Rs 46 crore.

The Malda division of ER suffered losses price practically Rs 24.5 crore, whereas the Howrah division’s losses had been greater than Rs one crore, it mentioned in an affidavit earlier than the court docket on Friday in reference to a PIL searching for compensation to folks and the railways for losses suffered in violence in the course of the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests.

The matter can be taken up for listening to once more 4 weeks therefore, the court docket directed.

What’s CAA?

The Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) seeks to supply Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The CAA seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian unlawful migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship of India.