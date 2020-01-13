How much money is Evan Fong from Vanossgaming worth today?

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Study Extra.

He is no Ninja, however he is actually made a reputation (and a tidy sum of money) for himself on YouTube. Evan Fong, aka Vanossgaming, has 24 million subscribers on YouTube. His distinctive, eye-catching thumbnails earn him thousands and thousands of views on his shenanigan-filled GTA 5 and Gmod movies. The dude has a profitable model on his fingers, however how a lot cash is it making him?

On the finish of 2019, Forbes listed Vanossgaming as one of many “kids” who’re killing it on YouTube. He was tenth on their record of the very best paid YouTube stars, butting up towards large names like Markiplier, PewDiePie, and Jefree Star. With a purpose to work out precisely how a lot these monolith channels are value, Forbes made earnings estimates “based on data from Captiv8, SocialBlade and Pollstar as well as interviews with industry insiders.”

With this system in thoughts, Forbes calculated that Vanossgaming should be grossing $11.5 million every year. That is nothing to sneeze at, to place it plainly. Between June of 2018 and June of 2019, Vanossgaming drew in roughly 1.5 billion views. Once more, a really spectacular quantity, however let’s break that down into and cents.

YouTubers earn their large, bodacious paychecks by monetizing their channels. Due to his wholesome add schedule, SocialBlade estimates that Vanossgaming earns a median of four million views per day. These eight million eyeballs trying on the advertisements on his channel brings in anyplace between $1,100 to $17,700 per day. It is no surprise then that his web value is estimated to be $25 million.

Not everybody can change into one of the subscribed-to channels on YouTube, however Vanossgaming was in a position to do it. He is been at this entire YouTube factor for some time now and solely appears to be getting higher at attracting these hard-won views. The truth that he has dozens of movies with upwards of eight million views speaks volumes to his success, and his hefty web value, as a YouTuber.