How much will Disney+ cost in the UK?

And the newest participant to hitch the streaming wars is…Disney! The Home of Mouse have launched their very own streaming service, Disney , a platform promising an enormous library of movie and TV reveals – together with one of the best Fox, Marvel and Pixar titles.

Desiring to rival the likes of giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney will probably be hoping to shake up the streaming market and amass a file variety of subscribers.

However how a lot will customers be charged? And the way does that worth evaluate with different streaming companies? Right here’s all you must know…

How a lot does Disney price within the UK? Is it cheaper than Netflix?

Disney introduced that the worth for a Disney subscription within the UK can be £5.99 monthly or £59.99 a 12 months. The streamer’s launch has been introduced ahead to 24th March 2020.

The service is at the moment charging US customers $6.99 monthly and $69.99 per 12 months.

This makes Disney about equal the price of Netflix’s Fundamental Plan ($eight a month/£5.99 a month), however less expensive than Netflix’s Commonplace Plan ($12.99/£eight.99). And whereas Netflix’s Commonplace Plan solely permits customers to stream from two units concurrently, Disney will let prospects use 4 units without delay.

Disney additionally is available in cheaper than Amazon Prime, which prices $12.99 monthly within the US and £7.99 within the UK. Although the worth is identical for Amazon Prime’s video-only possibility, which is £5.99 a month – however doesn’t provide you with entry to any of Amazon’s different companies.

It’s not but clear if Disney subscription worth will increase are on their means within the close to future.

Does Disney supply UK customers a free trial?

Disney is but to announce if UK customers can get pleasure from a free trial of the service.

Nonetheless, US customers have been supplied a seven-day free trial. It’s possible the identical supply will lengthen to UK customers when the service is launched.