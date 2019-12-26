How NJPW Found Out The OC Was Leaving For WWE

New Japan Professional Wrestling books their tales years prematurely. No less than, that’s the aim. Additionally they by no means know when a piece of prime stars may go away.

Matt Jackson informed a narrative throughout a current episode of The Elite’s consuming room service in motels. He was round when AJ Kinds, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows all exited New Japan Professional Wrestling collectively and noticed the short considering that head booker Gedo needed to make.

“Karl calls over Gedo and says we need to talk. You could tell that Karl’s about to cry already and he goes, ‘I know I’ve been here for eight years. I gotta go to WWE. I’m leaving, oh, and he’s coming with me’ and he points to Gallows.” “They go over a twenty minute speech about why they’re doing this they feel like they’re blindsiding him and they’re walking away — they shake hands and hug and Karl goes ‘Oh my god,’ [because AJ Styles just walked in the room], ‘AJ’s leaving too.’” “Gedo goes: ‘What?!’ because AJ’s their guy. He’s the champ. It was chaos. So I see Gedo and Tiger losing their minds. They’re like what are we gonna do? Gedo shakes their hands and says, ‘Kenny come here’”

Kenny Omega mentioned that Gedo mentioned: “Remember that match with Kushida? Maybe not strong over, just quick. Maybe next day we do something.” Omega then mentioned that he thought: “Damn right we’re doing something I’ve been waiting on this you motherf*cker!”

It’s wild how issues come collectively. The OC exited NJPW on the identical time which opened the door for Kenny Omega’s massive push. Now that AEW is a factor and Omega is not wrestling for NJPW it has offered alternatives for others as the corporate continues.

