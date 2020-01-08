How No. 5 DU hockey busted slump with 4-game win streak: “Our team has gotten a little bit of its swagger back”

A easy New Yr’s decision awaited the DU hockey crew following a much-needed vacation break.

“Dig ourselves out of the hole we put ourselves in during late November,” coach David Carle stated.

Expectations for the Pioneers peaked early with a unanimous No. 1 rating previous to an eight-game span with one win, 4 losses and three ties. Abruptly, the prospect of DU reaching an NCAA-leading 19th consecutive season with not less than 20 wins appeared removed from sure. The Pioneers, although, saved their cool.

“There are always highs and lows throughout the season, and we did go through some adversity,” sophomore DU ahead Cole Guttman stated. “But we just stuck with the plan and what we know.”

The now No. 5-ranked Pioneers host convention foe St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday evening using a four-game win streak after sweeps of Colorado School (Three-Zero, Three-1) and No. 9 UMass (Four-2, Four-Three). Guttman is on a tear with six objectives and two assists in his previous 5 video games.

It’s a part of an aggressive mindset the crew goals to develop with 16 video games left till the convention postseason match. DU (13-Four-Three, Three-Three-2 NCHC) ranks second within the NCAA with a 35.1 shots-on-goal common.

“Our team has gotten a little bit of its swagger back,” Carle stated. “We’re playing more to our identity. It’s probably a little simpler brand of hockey, and we’re playing faster and I think we’re putting people on their heels.”

St. Cloud State (6-Eight-Four, Four-6-Zero NCHC) swept DU in a pair of Four-Three video games final 12 months during which Carle stated: “They really weren’t close.” A refreshed Pioneers crew enjoying its greatest hockey goals to reverse that pattern at Magness Area this weekend.

“It gets us kickstarted for the rest of the year,” senior ahead Tyson McLellan stated. “We know that the NCHC is going to be an animal going forward. Every team is really solid. It’s a good way to start off the second half.”