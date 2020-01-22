How Picard surprisingly ties into the modern Star Trek movies

New Star Trek sequence Picard catches up with Patrick Stewart’s former Starfleet captain in his later years, appearing as a direct sequel to each Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology and 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis. However do you know it’s additionally kind of a follow-up to the 2009 JJ Abrams Star Trek film?

“I don’t think we set out to link it to the film deliberately,” Picard government producer (and 2009 Star Trek screenwriter) Alex Kurtzman advised HEARALPUBLICIST and different press.

“It was fun to be able to do that – when we made the movie, we couldn’t have predicted this was coming 12 years later – but it’s nice to be able to do that, and nice to be able to create a continuity of Star Trek.”

This connection, although, is a bit complicated given the truth that the latest film Star Treks are set in a wholly new actuality with completely different historic occasions and variations of characters. Generally known as the “Kelvin Timeline” (vs the unique “Prime” timeline), this separate continuity exists due to some time-travel chicanery that takes place within the first Abrams movie.

You see, within the 2009 Star Trek film we’re knowledgeable concerning the destruction of Romulus (residence to the warlike alien Romulans) within the regular Star Trek universe, with everything of the planet incinerated when a star goes supernova.

The Unique Collection’ Spock (Leonard Nimoy) makes an attempt to save lots of the planet however fails, solely succeeding in making a black gap that eliminates the supernova and sucks each his ship and one Romulan mining vessel (captained by Eric Bana’s Nero) into the previous, splintering the remainder of the movie’s motion into the brand new “Kelvin” timeline (so known as as a result of Nero destroys the united statesKelvin when his ship emerges previously, altering historical past). You may see some extra of the small print within the clip beneath if you have to jog your reminiscence.

“[Picard is] within the Prime timeline, we’re not within the Kelvin timeline, however the attention-grabbing factor about that film was this was the one component of that movie that was within the Prime timeline,” Kurtzman defined.

“Because it was the supernova, and Spock’s jump that created the Kelvin timeline.”

In different phrases, all of the occasions previous this supernova within the new Star Trek films happen in a parallel actuality to the Prime timeline – however the Romulan supernova nonetheless occurred in the primary universe. And in Picard, it was an try to rescue the folks of Romulus from this catastrophe that ended up altering Jean-Luc’s life perpetually, in ways in which we gained’t go into too many particulars about right here.

“It wasn’t so much that it was important to tie it into the movie as the movie gave us a really wonderful plot point to draw from and happened to synch up with Picard’s timeline,” Kurtzman stated.

“So in looking at the ways in which Picard’s life would have been changed in surprising ways, the idea that the supernova totally diverted the course of his life became a really wonderful well to draw from.”

So there you’ve gotten it – a wonderfully twisted little bit of canon that hyperlinks this new sequence to a few of the most high-profile latest Star Trek tales with out undoing years of continuity. You need to admire this explicit Picard Manoeuvre.

Picard streams on Amazon Prime Video UK from Friday 24th January