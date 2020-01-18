How Prince Andrew’s tycoon friend hatched a plot to become Kim Jong Un’s private banker

A controversial property tycoon and former enterprise companion of Prince Andrew who has donated £6 million to the Conservative Get together secretly flew to North Korea in a bid to change into a personal banker for the household of brutal dictator Kim Jong Un.

Millionaire financier David Rowland held talks with North Korean leaders within the capital Pyongyang about managing the non-public fortunes of the rogue state’s ruling household and serving to the Communist regime arrange corporations overseas, in keeping with paperwork seen by The Mail on Sunday.

It has lengthy been believed the Kim household has stashed billions of kilos overseas in a community of secret accounts.

Specialists say such accounts are used to fund their luxurious life-style and as a approach of dodging sanctions, though there isn’t any proof Rowland was ever conscious of this.

Day on the races: Former enterprise companions David Rowland and Prince Andrew at Royal Ascot in 2006

Rowland’s shut hyperlinks to Prince Andrew had been revealed by the MoS final month. We uncovered how the pair co-owned an organization in a tax haven and the way, within the years earlier than the North Korean journey, the Duke of York had been utilizing his place as Britain’s commerce envoy to plug a personal Luxembourg-based financial institution for the super-rich owned by Rowland and his household.

The MoS also can reveal that rich Hong Kong socialite Dr Johnny Hon, who paid Sarah Ferguson and Zara Tindall a whole lot of 1000’s of kilos for introducing contacts and giving recommendation, was the important thing fixer behind the controversial discussions.

In an e-mail seen by this newspaper, Hon promised that Rowland’s journey to North Korea can be saved beneath the radar.

Rowland and Hon’s involvement with one of many world’s most repressive states is more likely to horrify each senior Tories and Buckingham Palace officers. Rowland, who owns a sprawling property in Guernsey, donated 1000’s to the occasion as lately as final 12 months.

The mysterious talks are detailed in a report posted on-line by David Rowland’s son Jonathan, who additionally took half within the go to, and in a collection of paperwork hooked up to an e-mail that he despatched to an MoS journalist. They reveal how:

The Rowlands and Hon had been handled as VIPs and pushed to conferences on a freeway that solely the regime’s leaders are allowed to make use of;

North Korea’s Nationwide Symphony Orchestra held a live performance of their honour;

The Rowlands mentioned ‘banking facilities’ for the Kim household and the nation’s ‘major state-owned enterprises’;

In addition they mentioned funding into North Korea’s iron ore and gold mines. The UN later slapped sanctions on the export of those supplies in a bid to cease the regime funding its nuclear missile programme;

The talks included the proposed itemizing of North Korea-related corporations on Hong Kong’s inventory alternate and presenting them as Chinese language companies;

A proposal to open a on line casino within the state was additionally mentioned;

Hon boasted that his relationship with North Korea’s leaders was so sturdy that they as soon as ordered Pyongyang’s airport to stay open till 3am so he might fly residence.

Hon, who has visited North Korea greater than ten instances, final evening insisted that ‘no actual business resulted from the talks’ however a UN sanctions knowledgeable described the discussions as ‘extremely alarming and troubling’.

Hugh Griffiths, who between 2014 and final 12 months was the coordinator of the panel of UN consultants that displays sanctions on North Korea, stated: ‘If they had set up the mechanisms that were outlined, then they would have almost certainly been abused by North Korea for the purposes of sanctions violations, smuggling and the illicit cash transactions connected to that.’ A charismatic entrepreneur who constructed up the International Group of corporations, Hon, 48, was a visitor on the wedding ceremony of Prince Andrew’s daughter, Beatrice, in 2018 and has struck profitable offers with outstanding Royals, paying for them to make connections for him and provide their recommendation.

Kim Jong-Un throughout a 2013 ceremony in Pyongyang to commend the officers, captains and fishermen in fisheries of the Korean Folks’s Military (KPA) who distinguished themselves in making huge fish hauls

Final 12 months, it emerged that Zara Tindall was paid £100,000 a 12 months by an organization owned by Hon.

The Duchess of York, in the meantime, was given an advance of £290,000 to kick-start her tea agency Ginger & Moss by an organization as soon as chaired by the businessman. She was additionally a £72,000-a-year non-executive director of Hon’s Hong Kong-based movie funding firm.

Hon’s hyperlinks with North Korea date again to at the very least 2005 when he launched a financial institution – Koryo International Credit score Financial institution – from a Pyongyang lodge. He reportedly broke off enterprise ties when the US imposed sanctions in 2008 in reference to North Korea’s nuclear programme.

However between 2007 and 2012, Hon additionally chaired a basis which promoted the ‘philosophy’ of Kim Il-Sung, North Korea’s ruthless first chief who established an authoritarian regime and imprisoned a whole lot of 1000’s in work camps.

Hon labored with Keith Bennett, a supporter of the Communist Get together of Nice Britain (Marxist-Leninist), to introduce David and Jonathan Rowland to senior members of the regime. Mr Bennett, who was Hon’s deputy chairman within the UK, beforehand assisted MPs and friends on the all-party group on North Korea.

In addition to having shut hyperlinks to Prince Andrew, David Rowland, 74, is among the Conservatives’ greatest backers, having donated £6.1 million to the occasion since 2009. In 2010, he give up as Tory occasion treasurer amid controversy surrounding his standing as a former tax exile.

The paperwork present that the Rowlands started exploring doing enterprise with North Korea in Might 2011. An e-mail written by Hon detailed how David Rowland had outlined a plan to ascertain a monetary association referred to as a Particular Function Automobile (SPV) to assist the regime’s ruling household handle its cash.

The proposal was drawn up six months earlier than Kim Jong Il, the regime’s second dictator, died and was succeeded by Kim Jong Un. ‘DJR [David Rowland] told me a structure where he can help them (I really do not want to put this on an email but he mentioned to me using a SPV that controls [sic] by him),’ Hon wrote.

In line with the emails, the North Koreans had been within the proposal – and on June 13, the Rowlands obtained an official invitation, by way of Mr Bennett, to go to the so-called ‘hermit kingdom’ the next month. They had been attributable to meet senior leaders of the regime, together with Ri Chol, also called Ri Su-yong, North Korea’s overseas minister between 2014 and 2016.

The invitation adopted years of rising tensions on the Korean peninsula. In Might 2009, North Korea shocked the world by claiming to have efficiently examined a nuclear weapon as highly effective because the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima. Simply over seven months earlier than the Rowlands flew to Pyongyang, North Korean artillery fired dozens of shells at a South Korean island, killing two troopers.

Days earlier than the journey, Jonathan Rowland appeared to have misgivings. ‘I just want to check that you think this trip to North Korea makes sense,’ he wrote to Hon. ‘You always suggested we met Ri Chol out of the country and I don’t need to make any errors at this stage.’

Hon, apparently nervous about offending his unstable North Korean pals, made it clear that it was too late to again out, highlighting how Ri Chol had cancelled a visit overseas so he might meet them. He reassured the publicity-shy Rowlands that the totalitarian regime would make sure the journey remained secret.

‘The government there has ordered a media blocked out [sic] so no one will know that you guys are there. If we cancel the trip now, they will be pissed with me,’ Hon wrote.

After the group returned from the extraordinary go to, Hon wrote a report. It has been seen by the MoS and particulars how the 2 Rowlands, Hon and one other Hong Kong businessman flew by personal jet from Beijing on July 1, 2011, and got a ‘VIP reception’ after they arrived at 10am. ‘A high level of protocol was maintained throughout the day, with a convoy including courtesy lead car and police escorts,’ Hon wrote.

‘A special road, normally used only by the top leadership of the country, was taken between the airport and the centre of Pyongyang.’

The group was whisked to a military-guarded guesthouse which is ‘reserved for senior guests of the country’. ‘The hosts informed us that this guesthouse would henceforth also be at the disposal of the Rowland family on future visits to the country,’ Hon added.

They had been then taken to the Supreme Folks’s Meeting, the regime’s imposing ‘parliament’, for a collection of talks, a very powerful of which was with Ri.

Hon reported how the ‘business talks’ with Ri ‘covered six main areas’, together with ‘banking facilities for the General and the members of his family’, in addition to ‘banking facilities for the country’s main state-owned enterprises’.

Specialists say the availability of banking services to the regime’s leaders can be massively controversial. Kim Jong Il reportedly had £three billion in secret accounts in European banks when he died. After his dying, Kim Jong Un is believed to have inherited the slush funds and the small group of trusted bankers who handle them.

Hamish Macdonald, an knowledgeable in North Korea on the Royal United Providers Institute think-tank, stated it was ‘exceptional’ for the Kim household to debate personal preparations with outsiders and it confirmed that Hon was more likely to be ‘highly trusted’ by the regime.

Dr Johnny Hon paid Sarah Ferguson and Zara Tindall a whole lot of 1000’s of kilos for introducing contacts and giving recommendation

There isn’t any suggestion the Rowlands mentioned something that might have breached the then UN sanctions regime or that they knew the North Koreans would use any banking services that they put in place for unlawful actions.

Hon’s report reveals that the Rowlands went on to debate ‘strategic investment’ in North Korea’s gold and iron ore mines, together with the huge Musan iron ore mine within the north-east of the nation.

Specialists imagine North Korea makes use of income from its mines to fund its nuclear weapons programme. Following North Korea’s fourth nuclear check in January 2016, the UN slapped swingeing sanctions on the regime, banning the export of iron ore and gold. Nevertheless, there have been no such sanctions when the Rowlands and Hon visited.

The talks, which continued with Ri over lunch on the guesthouse, included how the regime may very well be helped to record North Korean-related corporations on the Hong Kong inventory alternate. ‘These may be packaged and presented as the listing of Chinese companies with substantial assets in the DPRK (North Korea),’ Hon’s memo acknowledged.

Mr Griffiths warned that North Korea used corporations listed in Hong Kong to violate sanctions. There isn’t any proof the Rowlands and Hon meant to help the regime in breaking sanctions.

‘Hong Kong is one of the main gateway points for North Koreans to move money internationally and then stash it in private bank accounts in Chinese banks, held by Chinese citizens but de-facto control resting with North Koreans,’ he stated. ‘Even if these arrangements were in good faith on the part of the British businessman, it is certain they would have been abused.’

Later within the day, the British businessmen met one other senior determine within the regime referred to as Kim Yong Nam, who Hon described as ‘one of the most respected veteran leaders of the country’. Throughout this assembly the Rowlands offered presents for Kim Jong Il and his son.

The delegation later attended a live performance and a banquet and visited a on line casino on the Yanggakdo Worldwide Lodge, the biggest in North Korea, earlier than returning to China.

Two days later, Hon forwarded the Rowlands two tales in regards to the group’s go to from North Korea’s state-controlled information company. As he had promised, the Rowlands’ involvement had gone beneath the radar.

There isn’t any suggestion that Zara Tindall or Sarah Ferguson knew about Hon’s hyperlinks with North Korea, neither is there any suggestion that Andrew knew in regards to the Rowlands’ journey to Pyongyang.

Jonathan Rowland stated final evening: ‘We have never had any business dealings with anything to do with North Korea.’

Dr Hon stated final evening the go to ‘aimed to encourage and facilitate the opening of the country’s economic system’, including: ‘All this was intended to ensure that such resources could be used for the long-term benefit of the country and its people.’

Dr Hon added that the ‘political situation’ in North Korea was ‘quite different in 2011’ and that nothing ‘contemplated or discussed’ through the talks ‘was in breach of UK, EU or international law or regulations at the time’.