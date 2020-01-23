How Saudi cyber chief spent years acquiring hacking tools thought to have been used on Bezos

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline

Printed: 07:55 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:57 EST, 23 January 2020

Saudi Arabia has been accused of utilizing spy software program to hack the cellphone of Jeff Bezos – after years of buying such instruments, typically at the price of hundreds of thousands of .

The hassle was led by Saud al-Qahtani, head of cybersecurity within the kingdom and a confidant of Mohammed bin Salman till was blamed for orchestrating Jamal Khashoggi’s homicide in 2018 and reportedly positioned beneath home arrest.

Qahtani is assumed to have been behind a bailout of Italian agency Hacking Group in 2016, after Saudi spent some $5.5million with the corporate between 2010 and 2015.

Saud al-Qahtani, Saudi Arabia’s former cybersecurity chief who has reportedly been beneath home arrest since 2018 after he was blamed for ordering the killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Qahtani is assumed to have spent at the very least three years buying hacking instruments on behalf of the Saudi state, together with a $55million buy from Israel’s NSO Group in 2017

He’s additionally thought to have paid some $55million to Israeli cyber agency NSO Group in 2017 to pay money for hacking software program it had developed focusing on WhatsApp.

That expertise was allegedly used to hack Khashoggi’s cellphone earlier than his loss of life.

Now the UN has mentioned there’s proof that one other piece of NSO expertise was used to focus on Bezos.

The Amazon founder is assumed to have been focused by the non-public account of Bin Salman, utilizing a corrupted video file despatched to him on Could 1, 2018.

The file is although to have contained a spying program referred to as Pegasus, described by safety agency Kaspersky as ‘the last word spyware and adware’.

Pegasus was first uncovered in 2016 because of a human rights activist from the UAE who forwarded it on to tech consultants after suspecting he had been focused.

They discovered that the software program would have allowed the sender to learn his messages, activate his digicam and microphone, learn his messages and mail, log key presses, hearken to calls, and extract his browser historical past and contacts.

The UN now believes that spyware and adware created by NSO may need been utilized by Mohammed bin Salman (left) to focus on the cellphone of Jeff Bezos (proper)

This system is even able to getting round encrypted messaging companies, corresponding to WhatsApp.

The U.N. consultants mentioned Bezos’ cellphone hacking occurred throughout a interval by which the telephones of two shut associates of Jamal Khashoggi have been additionally hacked, allegedly utilizing the Pegasus malware.

Khashoggi was killed by a Saudi hit squad in October 2018 after writing columns essential of bin Salman within the Washington Put up, which Bezos owns.

Shortly afterwards, Qahtani went lacking and has not been seen in public since.

NSO Group mentioned in a press release it was ‘shocked and appalled’ by the reviews linking its software program to the Bezos cellphone hacking.

‘If this story is true, then it deserves a full investigation by all our bodies offering such companies to guarantee that their techniques haven’t been used on this abuse,’ the corporate mentioned.

‘Simply as we acknowledged when these tales first surfaced months in the past, we are able to say unequivocally that our expertise was not used on this occasion,’ the corporate mentioned.

The primary messages between Jeff Bezos, in inexperienced, and the Saudi prince have been in April after they met at a dinner in Hollywood

That is the message that Mohammed bin Salman despatched Jeff Bezos on Could 1 which is assumed to have been the ‘hack’ that harvested knowledge from his cellphone

In October, WhatsApp, which is owned by Fb, sued NSO within the U.S. federal court docket in San Francisco, accusing it of serving to authorities spies break into the telephones of about 1,400 customers throughout 4 continents.

Targets of the alleged hacking spree included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior authorities officers.

NSO has denied the allegations, saying it solely ‘supplies expertise to licensed authorities intelligence and regulation enforcement companies to assist them struggle terrorism and critical crime’.

Amnesty Worldwide will ask an Israeli court docket on Thursday to order Israel to revoke the export licence of NSO Group, whose software program is alleged to have been utilized by governments to spy on journalists and dissidents.