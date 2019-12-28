How square eyed were you in 2019?

With large stars and even larger budgets, 2019 was the 12 months that TV went galactic.

However have been you actually paying consideration, or have been you merely blown away by the onscreen spectacle?

Take this quiz — compiled by our TV reviewer CHRISTOPHER STEVENS — to search out out.

1. Which former nurse from Name The Midwife performs Prince Charles’s lover, Camilla Shand, in The Crown?

A) Charlotte Ritchie

B) Emerald Fennell

C) Jessica Raine

D) Helen George

2. Who’s lined as much as play Mrs Thatcher within the subsequent Crown sequence?

A) Gillian Anderson

B) Meryl Streep

C) Kim Cattrall

D) Jamie Lee Curtis

three. What position did Oscar-winner Helen Hunt play in World On Hearth, the World Warfare II drama?

A) Matron in a hospital for PoWs

B) Spouse of conscientious objector Douglas (Sean Bean)

C) American journalist in Poland

D) Lover of Nazi Rudolf Hess

four. Lesley Manville, who performed snooty Robina Chase in World On Hearth, additionally starred through which sitcom?

A) Detectorists

B) Motherland

C) Ghosts

D) Mum

5. After a Starbucks espresso cup was noticed in a scene through the ultimate season of Recreation Of Thrones, what rationalization did the cable community HBO give through Twitter?

A) ‘Winter chocolate mocha is coming’

B) ‘Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) ordered a natural tea’

C) ‘It wasn’t an accident, it was product placement’

D) ‘The worst ending in TV historical past, and also you’re complaining concerning the espresso cup?’

6. How did two million followers react to the Recreation Of Thrones finale?

A) They hailed it as a piece of imaginative genius

B) They signed a web based petition to have the entire of the final season remade

C) They burned DVDs throughout the American South

D) They emailed the Democrat get together HQ pleading for Daenerys to run for President in opposition to Trump

7. Which performing dame performed the over-sexed Russian monarch in Catherine the Nice?

A) Julie Walters

B) Helen Mirren

C) Kristin Scott Thomas

D) Emma Thompson

eight. Which of those actors was not taking part in one in every of Catherine’s lovers or ex-lovers?

A) Kevin McNally as Alexei Orlov

B) Richard Roxburgh as Grigory Orlov

C) Rory Kinnear as Ivanovich Panin

D) Jason Clarke as Grigory Potemkin

9. Which former Physician Who co-starred with Michael Sheen in Good Omens?

A) Christopher Eccleston

B) David Tennant

C) Matt Smith

D) Peter Capaldi

10. Good Omens was based mostly on a e book by Neil Gaiman. Which different Amazon Prime blockbuster is predicated on Gaiman’s work?

A) The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

B) The Man In The Excessive Fortress

C) Mr Robotic

D) American Gods

11. On Sir David Attenborough’s Seven Worlds, One Planet, we realized how Sumatran rhinos talk within the dense rainforest. What do they do?

A) They go away pungent scent markings

B) They trample figures-of-eight within the foliage

C) They sing to one another

D) They emit sub-sonic rumbles

12. Seven Worlds, One Planet additionally revealed low-status macaques on Gibraltar steal what presents to impress alpha monkeys?

A) Child macaques

B) Vacationers’ purses

C) Meals from cafe tables

D) Hats from people

13. Who performs each the sadistic druid Veran and his brother, Harka the Useless Man, within the deliriously surreal Roman drama Britannia?

A) David Morrissey

B) Mackenzie Criminal

C) Julian Rhind-Tutt

D) Hugo Speer

14. What does Prince Phelan of the Canti carry round in his shoulderbag on Britannia?

A) A speaking rabbit

B) An infallible love potion

C) His sister’s head

D) His severed fingers

15. Which former Mad Males star performed the heroic scientist battling to stop nuclear meltdown in Chernobyl?

A) Jon Hamm

B) John Slattery

C) Vincent Kartheiser

D) Jared Harris

16. Jessie Buckley, fireman’s widow Lyudmilla in Chernobyl, will star through which smash-hit American crime sequence subsequent 12 months?

A) True Detective

B) Fargo

C) Higher Name Saul

D) Mindhunter

17. His Darkish Supplies, rumoured to be the costliest BBC present ever at £5.6 million per episode, featured CGI animals together with what preventing creatures in armour?

A) Elephants

B) Polar bears

C) Eagles

D) Tigers

18. Each human in His Darkish Supplies has a ‘daemon’, a soul in animal kind. What form was the daemon of Lord Asriel (James McAvoy)?

A) Snow leopard

B) Arctic fox

C) Polar bear

D) Walrus

19. Which vastly in style drama got here to an finish this 12 months?

A) Line Of Responsibility

B) Poldark

C) Chilly Ft

D) Peaky Blinders

20. Which main Hollywood star performed a media baron in MotherFatherSon?

A) Colin Farrell

B) Tom Cruise

C) Mel Gibson

D) Richard Gere

21. Julien Baptiste (Tcheky Karyo), the French detective with the limp, had his personal sequence — a spin-off from which thriller serial?

A) The Lacking

B) Broadchurch

C) Line Of Responsibility

D) Marcella

22. Ardal O’Hanlon introduced he was leaving Dying In Paradise — however which well-known face will substitute him?

A) Alexander Armstrong

B) Douglas Henshall

C) Ralf Little

D) Greg Davies

23. Taskmaster, essentially the most profitable unique present ever to air on the Dave channel, is transferring to Channel four. Who gained the newest sequence?

A) David Baddiel

B) Katy Wix

C) Jo Model

D) Ed Gamble

24. The nostalgic Chilly Warfare thriller Summer season Of Rockets was set through which decade?

A) Forties

B) Fifties

C) Sixties

D) Seventies

25. Which former England cricket captain joined Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris on High Gear?

A) Alastair Cook dinner

B) Kevin Pietersen

C) Michael Vaughan

D) Andrew Flintoff

26. Keeley Hawes didn’t characteristic through which of those costume dramas?

A) Traitors

B) Gentleman Jack

C) Summer season Of Rockets

D) The Durrells

27. Elen Rhys and Julian Looman have been acclaimed for a light-hearted crime present set on which Balearic island?

A) Majorca

B) Ibiza

C) Minorca

D) Formentera

28. The celebrities of Horrible Histories returned with a sitcom that mixed slapstick with poignant moments. What was it referred to as?

A) Spooks

B) Spirits

C) Ghosts

D) Spectres

29. Martin Clunes, star of Doc Martin, tried to carry again the old school household sitcom with a present a few grumpy driving teacher. What was his identify (and the present’s title)?

A) Darren

B) Kevin

C) Alan

D) Warren

30. Holliday Grainger performed a detective on the promotion fast-track in The Seize. The thriller targeted on what tech twist?

A) DNA cloning

B) Teleporting

C) ‘Deep faux’ movies

D) Sooner-than-light journey

31. Tactless and accident-prone as ever, Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) returned to current a TV present referred to as This Time. Who performed his co-host Jennie?

A) Susannah Fielding

B) Ashley Jensen

C) Aisling Bea

D) Kelly Macdonald

32. Gentleman Jack was based mostly on the lifetime of which single 19th century lady?

A) Florence Nightingale

B) Emily Bronte

C) Anne Lister

D) Harriet Martineau

33. Renegade intercourse slave Offred (Elisabeth Moss) turned an armed guerrilla fighter as The Handmaid’s Story became open warfare. How did she assist dozens of kids escape from Gilead?

A) She commandeered a airplane

B) She stole a ship

C) She held the President hostage

D) She hijacked a motorcade

34. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag returned for a second season to crucial acclaim. Who performed her love curiosity, the ‘sizzling priest’?

A) Jonah Hauer-King

B) Josh O’Connor

C) Richard Madden

ANSWERS 1) B. 2) A. three) C. four) D. 5) B. 6) B. 7) B. eight) C. 9) B. 10) D. 11) C. 12) A. 13) B. 14) C. 15) D. 16) B. 17) B. 18) A. 19) B. 20) D. 21) A. 22) C. 23) D. 24) B. 25) D. 26) B. 27) A. 28) C. 29) D. 30) C. 31) A. 32) C. 33) A. 34) D. 35) A.

D) Andrew Scott

35. How did the city of Derry rejoice the celebs of their homegrown sitcom, Derry Women?

A) With a mural on a pub wall

B) With the keys to the town

C) With a marching band

D) With an all-night college disco

1. In Gavin And Stacey, Uncle Bryn overslept on Christmas morning as a result of he’d overdone what festive tipple within the pub the evening earlier than?

A) Archer’s Peach schnapps

B) Bailey’s Irish Cream

C) Croft Authentic sherry

D) Taylor’s classic port

2. Judith Kerr, who wrote the Christmas Eve basic The Tiger Who Got here To Tea, died this 12 months. How outdated was she?

A) 85

B) 90

C) 95

D) 100

three. Which Victorian creator may need been spinning in his grave after the BBC’s seedy replace of A Christmas Carol featured baby abuse and prostitution?

A) Anthony Trollope

B) Thomas Hardy

C) Charles Dickens

D) William Makepeace Thackery

four. Mackenzie Criminal triumphed in a remake of Worzel Gummidge. However which former Physician Who star performed the scarecrow first time spherical?

A) William Hartnell

B) Patrick Troughton

C) Jon Pertwee

D) Tom Baker

5. The place did Trixie (Helen George) and the opposite nuns’n’nurses find yourself on their travels in Name The Midwife?

A) The Shetland Isles

B) The Orkney Isles

C) The Outer Hebrides

D) The Faroe Islands

6. Which favorite Christmas movie was reimagined by Brendan O’Carroll in Mrs Brown’s Boys?

A) It’s A Great Life

B) The Bishop’s Spouse

C) The Nice Escape

D) The Sound Of Music

7. Gordon Ramsay, Fred Sirieix and Gino D’Acampo set off for the Holy Land of their festive Highway Journey, referred to as Three Unwise Males. The place did they find yourself?

A) Pakistan

B) Saudi Arabia

C) Lapland

D) Morocco

eight. Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s heartwarming tales have turn into a Christmas custom on TV. What was this 12 months’s addition to the canon?

A) The Gruffalo

B) The Freeway Rat

C) The Snail And The Whale

D) Stick Man

9. Which novelist tailored her personal spinechiller, The Small Hand, for the small display with Douglas Henshall and a ghostly younger Woody Norman?

A) Margaret Atwood

B) Susan Hill

C) Hilary Mantel

D) Liane Moriarty

10. Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce play aged rivals through which Netflix unique drama sequence?

A) The Two Prime Ministers

B) The Two Presidents

C) The Two Kings

D) The Two Popes

Christmas TV solutions: 1) A. 2) C. three) C. four) C. 5) C. 6) A. 7) D. eight) C. 9) B. 10) D.