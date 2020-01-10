One of many extra placing characters within the Black Widow trailer is Alexei Shostakov, often known as Pink Guardian. He is the Russian model of Captain America, portrayed by David Harbour (Stranger Issues). Though there have been a number of Pink Guardians all through Marvel Comics historical past, Harbour is enjoying one of many extra… difficult males to put on the costume.

Shostakov’s backstory is a mile lengthy, however the highlights embody being married to Natasha; dying and coming again as a robotic, then as a zombie; and even taking up Clint Barton’s Ronin identification. Within the MCU’s Black Widow, Shostakov appears to be a father determine to Natasha and Yelena as he is seen sitting across the dinner desk with the 2 Black Widows and Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff. We see Harbour making an attempt on his costume, evidently after an prolonged time period, and being comfortable that it “still fits.” This model of Shostakov is clearly previous his fight prime — and neither a robotic nor a zombie — however he is nonetheless acquired a pink swimsuit with a star on his chest.