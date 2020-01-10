However first, who’s Black Widow precisely?
Natalia Alianovna “Natasha” Romanova, a.okay.a. Natasha Romanoff, was created by Stan Lee, Don Rico, and Don Heck in 1964 as femme fatale “Madame Natasha,” despatched by Khrushchev to seduce and distract Tony Stark. After being foiled by Iron Man, Black Widow goes on the run for months, avoiding a return to Russia and a confrontation along with her superiors over her failure. In these early appearances, Natasha’s look is certainly extra “spy” and fewer “supervillain.” It is when the character returned in June 1966 as a brainwashed supervillain in Avenger #29 that she acquired her first “costume,” which included fishnet stockings, a cape clasped with a “B” round her neck, and a masks. After a number of extra years, Black Widow determined to reinvent herself as a superhero — by going after Spider-Man throughout one in every of his J. Jonah Jameson-imposed “public menace” sprees, no much less — and donned the black catsuit so generally related along with her picture within the comics in addition to the MCU.
Black Widow MCU fashion
To this point, Marvel hasn’t precisely been adventurous in terms of Black Widow’s look within the MCU. Nearly the one a part of her look to alter has been her hair, which has gone by way of a number of completely different kinds and colours — most notably when she went from redheaded to blonde after the occasions of Captain America: Civil Warfare, which put her at odds with the US authorities and made her a fugitive together with the remainder of Cap’s crew. Though she’s been recognized to put on workplace apparel and even a night robe when she’s beneath cowl or on task, her battle fits all through the primary decade of the franchise have just about all been principally black. That guarantees to alter with the Black Widow film, which is poised to drag again the curtain on Natasha’s mysterious previous previous to becoming a member of up with the Avengers.
Black Widow’s conventional black swimsuit
The trailer for Black Widow largely reveals us Natasha in civilian garments with a number of exceptions — together with a spectacular shot of her dropping by way of the air above some type of wreckage whereas making an attempt to keep away from particles, dangerous guys, and bullets. The sequence incorporates a variation on the modern, black catsuit that has turn into a part of Black Widow’s look. This model of her costume seems to be barely extra armored and streamlined, nevertheless it is not but clear simply how completely different this iteration of her basic black swimsuit compares to what we have seen the character put on in earlier movies. Black Widow’s swimsuit has been tailor-made a bit of in a different way in each MCU film. It stays to be seen how — or if — this costume may serve the plot of the movie past its utility.
Black Widow’s white swimsuit
One Black Widow swimsuit we’ve not seen in earlier MCU movies is what has turn into recognized within the comics because the “tactical suit,” first launched to audiences within the 2010 four-issue miniseries Black Widow: Lethal Origin. It was designed particularly to mix into snowy landscapes, so the swimsuit’s utility within the Russian tundra is simple — and we will assume from the trailer that at the least among the movie takes place in Russia. Black Widow’s seen briefly within the white swimsuit a number of instances within the trailer, together with when she lands on the snowy bridge on the 1:22 mark, on the dinner desk with different members of the solid on the 1:36 mark, and that superior shot of her firing an RPG from a helicopter on the 1:49 mark. Whether or not or not she spends a lot time in white all through the Black Widow film, it is a good nod to the character’s illustrious comics previous.
Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
One of many new characters being launched in Black Widow is Yelena Belova, a fellow spy who’s a graduate of the notorious “Red Room” the place Natasha was educated as a lady. Primarily, she’s one other Black Widow. We do not know precisely the place the MCU Yelena’s allegiances lie, however we do know the character is being performed by Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Little Ladies). Belova’s first comedian look got here in Eternals vol. 2’s fifth challenge in 1999, and within the years since, she’s co-headlined a number of miniseries with Natasha beneath the Black Widow mantle. The Marvel Knights Black Widow sequence in 1999 was additionally the primary look of the Pink Room in Black Widow lore. In comics kind, Yelena likes to put on crop tops and spandex, not precisely sensible when preventing. Judging by what we have seen within the trailer, Pugh’s Yelena clothes extra appropriately for fight.
Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff/Iron Maiden
Rachel Weisz joins the ranks of Academy Award-winning actors within the MCU by enjoying Melina Vostokoff within the Black Widow film. Whereas it isn’t precisely clear what function the character performs within the narrative of the movie, the trailer appears to point that she’s some type of mentor or mom determine to the Black Widows. She seems to be somebody concerned with the Pink Room — and immediately concerned of their coaching. Within the comics, Vostokoff is called the Iron Maiden, a Russian murderer with deep ties to Natasha. Her costume of selection is a versatile full-body armor that will increase her energy in addition to defending her from harm. We do not see any of that within the trailer, however time will inform if the Black Widow film model of Vostokoff is one which’ll be acquainted to followers of the comics.
O.T. Fagbenie as Rick Mason
One of many characters we do not see within the Black Widow trailer is Rick Mason, however we all know he is within the film as a result of the actor listed as enjoying Mason, O.T. Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Story), was on stage with the remainder of the solid on the 2019 San Diego Comedian-Con announcement of the movie. Mason is a comics character we’ve not but seen within the MCU — a contract mercenary and ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. The MCU will painting him considerably canonically, however as Fagbenle says, they’ve added a beforehand non-canon love curiosity in Natasha. We do not know the way far Mason’s character might be fleshed out in Black Widow, however on the printed web page, he has connections to the KGB, Nick Fury, and Denis Nayland (a attainable character in MCU’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Within the comics, Mason’s only a common shady man, no tremendous swimsuit concerned, so Marvel should have no downside translating him from e-book to display screen with a measure of accuracy.
David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Pink Guardian
One of many extra placing characters within the Black Widow trailer is Alexei Shostakov, often known as Pink Guardian. He is the Russian model of Captain America, portrayed by David Harbour (Stranger Issues). Though there have been a number of Pink Guardians all through Marvel Comics historical past, Harbour is enjoying one of many extra… difficult males to put on the costume.
Shostakov’s backstory is a mile lengthy, however the highlights embody being married to Natasha; dying and coming again as a robotic, then as a zombie; and even taking up Clint Barton’s Ronin identification. Within the MCU’s Black Widow, Shostakov appears to be a father determine to Natasha and Yelena as he is seen sitting across the dinner desk with the 2 Black Widows and Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff. We see Harbour making an attempt on his costume, evidently after an prolonged time period, and being comfortable that it “still fits.” This model of Shostakov is clearly previous his fight prime — and neither a robotic nor a zombie — however he is nonetheless acquired a pink swimsuit with a star on his chest.
William Harm as Thaddeus Ross
Normal Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross is likely one of the oldest supporting characters in Marvel Comics historical past — he is been round because the first challenge of The Unimaginable Hulk in 1962. William Harm has portrayed Ross in a number of MCU motion pictures, making his first flip as Ross in 2008’s The Unimaginable Hulk. First seen as a Lieutenant Normal within the U.S. Military, Ross returned in 2016’s Captain America: Civil Warfare, now the Secretary of State. Just like the MCU’s Ross, the character has hunted the Hulk within the comics — however on the web page, he is undergone some extreme transformations. In his obsession to defeat the Hulk at any price, Ross himself “hulked” out as Pink Hulk, hoping to match his nemesis pound for pound. Issues did not work out, in fact, and, after slicing a swath by way of a lot of the Marvel Universe, Ross settled into an uneasy hero function, albeit one with excessive anger points. Likelihood is slim to none that we’re really going to see William Harm choose up a humongous gun and hulk out in an MCU film, nevertheless it positive is enjoyable to consider.
The Taskmaster
Marvel hasn’t informed us simply who’s enjoying the villainous Taskmaster in Black Widow, however the trailer reveals him in motion — and he has some fairly candy strikes. The illustrated model of the Taskmaster has an excellent difficult backstory, however then, does not everybody in Marvel? Tony Masters was a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who was uncovered to the Nazi model of the super-soldier serum that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America — however in Masters’ case, it enhanced his “photographic reflexes,” giving him the ability to immediately study, mimic, and mirror an opponent’s preventing fashion. That is made him exceptionally troublesome to beat as he is torn his method by way of a sequence of superheroes, together with Deadpool, the Punisher, and some choose Avengers. A mercenary by commerce, Taskmaster wears a cranium masks in homage to Santa Muerte, the Catholic personification of Death. His look within the trailer, full with the masks, tracks with the best way Marvel interprets their characters onscreen: trustworthy to the spirit of the comics, if not slavish in execution.
And the remainder of the solid…
A number of Black Widow solid members have but to disclose their roles, and fairly a number of actors are listed with suspiciously generic character names. For instance, Ray Winstone is just too large a reputation to be “Technician #3.” Martial artist and stuntwoman Michelle Lee will nearly definitely be enjoying Monice Chang-Fury, the Black Widow of Marvel’s Final line, S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, and ex-wife of Nick Fury. You’ll be able to guess that Black Widow will characteristic the Pink Room to some extent, and there is a good likelihood that a number of as-yet-unnamed Black Widows might be there. Moreover, this film is poised to characteristic fairly a number of S.H.I.E.L.D. brokers or officers, and there are a ton of prospects on this space. We’ll simply have to attend till Could 2020 for the discharge of Black Widow to seek out out who’s who — and whether or not the MCU has reinvented the seems to be of the characters or in the event that they’ve stayed comparatively trustworthy to the best way they give the impression of being within the comics.
Add Comment