How the Duchess of Sussex wore £211,693 worth of new items this year

10 January: Good Works go to
Carrying an Oscar de la Renta cotton-twill coat value £2,252, Meghan visited Good Works in London in January
- Oscar de la Renta cotton-twill coat £2,252
- Eliza costume by maternity model Hatch £164
- Missoma Interstellar Ring (worn earlier than)
- Victoria Beckham Self-importance Field leather-based tote £1,439
- Gianvito Rossi pumps (worn earlier than)
- Kamai Felicity earrings £627
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £four,482
14 January: Birkenhead
A surprisingly shiny ensemble for the Duchess, who is understood for carrying navy and black all through her being pregnant, this outfit was value a complete of £3383
- Sentaler The Lengthy Broad Collar Wrap Coat £1,051
- Babaton by Artizia Maxwell costume £104
- Stuart Weitzman heels £298
- Gabriela Hearst Demi bag in cognac £1,503
- Pippa Small Nosheen Stud earrings (worn earlier than)
- i i Crescent Moon Ring £188
- Bar jewerly gold plated Broad Ripple Bracelet £239
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £three,383
16th January: Pet Charity Go to
For a go to to a pet charity, Meghan opted for all cream together with a £26 from H&M’s MAMA assortment
- Armani Cashmere Double Fabric Coat (worn earlier than)
- Wonderful Knit Gown H&M’s MAMA assortment £26
- Stella McCartney Falabella Shaggy Deer Fake Leather-based Reversible Tote £863
- Paul Andrew Coquette fashion shoe £509
- Dean Davidson Signature Midi Knockout Studs in gold and rainbow moonstone £109
- Kismet Circle Dangles bracelet (worn earlier than)
- Solange Azagury Partridge ‘Love’ Ring (worn earlier than)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £1,507
16 January: Sentebale Fundraiser
Meghan wore a glittery Roland Mouret Sarandon Paneled robe at a Sentebale charity occasion and paired the stylish look with Princess Diana’s gold cuff bracelet
- Roland Mouret Sarandon Paneled robe £three,482
- Givenchy Satin Clutch with jewellery clasp (worn earlier than)
- Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandal heels (worn earlier than)
- Princess Diana gold cuff bracelet (loaned from Princess Diana’s items)
- Pippa Small Kyanite Basic Stud Earrings £373
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £three,855
30 January: First Official Nationwide Theatre Go to
Meghan wore a nude ensemble for her go to to the Nationwide Theatre in January. The outfit was value a complete of £4641
- Brandon Maxwell V-Neck Mini Gown £1,428
- Brandon Maxwell blazer £1,654
- White and gold Carolina Herrera clutch (worn earlier than)
- Aquazzura Matilde pumps (worn earlier than)
- Tresses Bar Stud earrings £218
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £three,300
31 January: ACU Occasions
Meghan stored it easy for a go to to the Affiliation of Commonwealth Universities at Metropolis, College Of London, by carrying Manolo Blahnik sneakers and a Givenchy coat
- Givenchy black coat (worn earlier than)
- Givenchy black pleated silk costume – Estimated £2,500
- Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps in Nude Suede (worn earlier than)
- Bracelet £608
- Dean Davidson Signature Knockout studs (worn earlier than)
- Threadbare gold Catbird NYC Ring (worn earlier than)
- Wwake three stone opal cuff bracelet (worn earlier than)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: Over £three,108
February 1: Bristol
Meghan wore an Oscar de la Renta costume and inexperienced equipment for a visit to the Previous Vic in Bristol
- William Classic Black Coat – £1,204
- Oscar de la Renta Enchanted Forest Silk-Chiffon costume £1875
- Taupe suede gloves, TBC
- Sarah Flint Marina Boots £523
- Ralph Lauren purse (worn earlier than)
- Pippa Small Herkimer diamond studs (worn earlier than)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: Over £three,602
February 7: Endeavour Fund Award Nominees
The mother-to-be regarded stylish in a flooring size black skirt and Aquazzura Rendez Vous 105 mules for the Endeavour Fund awards at Drapers’ Corridor in London
- Aquazzura Rendez Vous 105 mules £565
- Givenchy Maxi Skirt Robe – Estimated £2,500
- Black Givenchy clutch (worn earlier than)
- Ecksand Ruby Cocktail ring £1,203
- Vanessa Tugendhast Valuable earrings (worn earlier than)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: Over £four,268
February 12: Pure Historical past Museum Gala
Donning a basic costume and coat ensemble, Meghan attended a Gala efficiency of The Wider Earth at The Pure Historical past Museum in February
- Amanda Wakeley Sculpted Coat (worn earlier than)
- Calvin Klein roll neck costume £1,126
- Ralph Lauren Celia pumps in olive (worn earlier than)
- Vanessa Tugendhast Valuable earrings (worn earlier than)
- Ralph Lauren purse (worn earlier than)
- Catbird NYC threadbare ring (worn earlier than)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £1,126
February 19: New York child bathe
Meghan wore a Courreges high fashion black trapeze coat for her journey to New York
- Courreges high fashion black trapeze coat £2,324
- Stuart Weitzman Legend Heels (worn earlier than)
- H&M mamma shaping denims £53
- Mariola Matryoshka Locked L procuring bag £893
- Le Specs Air Coronary heart Sun shades £37
- Pippa Small ‘Herkimer’ diamond earrings (worn earlier than)
- Bar jewelry broad ripple bracelet (worn earlier than)
- Solange Azagury Partridge ‘love’ ring (worn earlier than)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £three,307
February 19: Child bathe
Seven-months-pregnant Meghan wore Tamara Mellon Kindred Mid Calf Haircalf Boots and a protracted coat to her child bathe in New York
- Victoria Beckham Tailor-made Slim coat (worn earlier than)
- Tamara Mellon Kindred Mid Calf Haircalf Boots £524
- Stella McCartney Falabella chain tote £893
- Earrings £493
- Black scarf with fringe element, unknown
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £1,910
February 21: Child bathe
Meghan Markle cradles her child stomach whereas carrying a ‘Rectify’ cap when trying out of her lodge in New York
- Camel Prada Knee-Size Coat – Estimated £425
- Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers – £148
- Ingrid & Isobel Black Maternity Activewear Hoodie – £68
- Lululemon ‘Align’ Tights – £88
- Rectify Promotional Hat
- Jennifer Meyer ‘Mommy’ Necklace – £658
- Cuyana ‘Le Sud’ Day Bag – £306
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £1,693
23 February: Arriving in Casablanca
The Duchess of Sussex arrived in Morocco in fashion, touching down at Casablanca airport on Saturday night in a customized Valentino costume which price a reported £600
- Maison Valentino high fashion costume: Approx £600
- Natalie Marie stud earrings (worn earlier than)
- Gianvito Rossi leather-based pumps: £510
- Gianvito Rossi leather-based gloves: £405
- Valentino calfskin crossbody bag: £1,360
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: Estimated £2,875
24 February: Go to to women’ boarding home in Asni
Meghan opted for an off-the-cuff look on Sunday, carrying a pair of recycled Birdies slippers with denims, a designer blazer and a cashmere jumper from her good friend Misha Nonoo
- HATCH Practically Skinny maternity denims: £189.99
- Alice Olivia blazer: £395.34
- Birdies slippers: (worn earlier than)
- Wilfred diamond mosaic blanket scarf: £67.42
- Boh Runga stud earrings (worn earlier than)
- Illesteva sun shades: £183.84
- Misha Nonoo black cashmere jumper: £172.17
- Outfit change; Manolo Blahnik black satin slingbacks: £575
- Outfit change; Aritzia Babaton ‘Roland’ shirt: £97.68
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £1,681.44 (contains one outfit change)
Night reception at British Ambassador’s residence, Rabat
For Sunday night time, Meghan pulled out all of the stops at a night reception on the ambassador’s residence in Rabat, carrying a bespoke Dior robe and matching clutch
- Dior cape costume: Approx £90,000
- Dior lamé lambskin heels: £590
- Dior D-Bee Gold Satin Clutch: £1,389.84
- Birks Snowstorm diamond earrings (worn earlier than)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: Estimated £91,979.84
25 February: Go to to RFES; cooking demonstration in Rabat
The Duchess as soon as once more plumped for an off-the-cuff look on Monday, carrying a snug Tools prime with a pair of thin denims and excessive heeled Stuart Weitzman boots
- Ecksand Tresses gold earrings: £290
- Stuart Weitzman ankle boots: £450
- J.Crew Area Mechanic jacket (worn earlier than)
- Karen walker runaway ring (worn earlier than)
- Rag Bone denims: (worn earlier than)
- Tools Breton stripe prime: £228.28
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £968.28
Go to to the Andalusian Gardens
On Monday afternoon, Meghan went for a easy black mini costume which she paired with a cream blazer and a pair of Manolo Blahnik slingbacks she wore beforehand
- Babaton by Aritzia cream jacket: (worn earlier than)
- GAS Bijoux earrings: (worn earlier than)
- Loyd/ Ford pleated mini costume: £432.79
- Manolo Blahnik slingbacks: (worn earlier than)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £432.79
Assembly with King Mohammed VI at his Rabat Residence
The Duchess of Sussex dazzled in a customized Carolina Herrera robe and Dior clutch on Monday night for a reception on the residence of King Mohammed VI in Rabat
- Carolina Herrera customized costume: Approx £2,252
- Gianvito Rossi satin pumps: Approx £510
- Dior D-Bee Gold Satin Clutch: (worn earlier than)
- Earrings: (worn earlier than)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £2,762
March 5: Reception Marking Charles’ 50 Years as Prince of Wales
Meghan shone in a fitted coat and gold costume, pictured, for the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales
- Amanda Wakeley Crombie coat (worn earlier than)
- Bespoke customized made costume
- Paul Andrew ‘Pump It Up’ sneakers (worn earlier than)
- Wilbur & Gussie Charlie Oyster clutch (worn earlier than)
- Pippa Small Wajiha Cuff (worn earlier than)
- Birks gold bar earrings (worn earlier than)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: Unknown
March 6: Shock We Day Look
Meghan regarded fashionable in £170 maternity denims and a navy cashmere blazer throughout her shock look at We Day
- Ralph Lauren Assortment Parker navy cashmere blazer £2,259
- Rag & Bone maternity denims (worn earlier than)
- Prime £38
- Jennifer Meyer Mummy necklace (worn earlier than)
- Manolo Blahnik BB pumps (worn earlier than)
- Pippa Small Herkimer Diamond Greek and Cup rings (worn earlier than)
- Me to We Semiprecious Tamaa bracelet £21
- Me to We Amazon Minga Bracelet £20
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £2,338
March eight: IWD Panel
Duchess of Sussex joined a panel for dialogue on Worldwide Girls’s Day at King’s School London
- Reiss Azzura Swirl Printed costume £260
- Alexander McQueen black blazer (worn earlier than)
- Stella McCartney clutch (worn earlier than)
- Manolo Blahnik BB pumps (worn earlier than)
- Jessica McCormack Signature Gypset Hoop earrings £2690
- Catbird Threadbare ring and Hamsa Ring, Karen Walker Mini Coronary heart ring £450
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: £2,950
11 March: Canada Home
Meghan, pictured with Prince Harry, wore a bespoke Erdem coat for a go to to Canada Home in London earlier this month
- Erdem bespoke coat – estimated £1,995
- Erdem bespoke costume £1,393 (estimated)
- Aquazzura Deneuve pumps (worn earlier than)
- Givenchy black clutch (worn earlier than)
- Birks Yellow Gold and Opal earrings (worn earlier than)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: Over £three,388
11 March: A Linked Commonwealth’ At Westminster Abbey
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex go away following a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey,
- Victoria Beckham Textured White Coat – estimated £2,000
- White pillbox hat – value unknown
- Victoria Beckham Printed Crepe Lengthy Sleeve Midi costume £1668
- Victoria Beckham clutch £1499
- Victoria Beckham sneakers £565
- Princess Diana Heirloom Diamond Bracelet (loaned from Princess Diana’s items)
NEW ITEMS TOTAL: Over £5,732
16 March: Lena Tindall’s christening
arry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go away the christening of Zara and Mike Tindall’s second baby Lena
- William Classic Dior Brown Silk Coat – classic value unknown
- Stephen Jones Navy Felt Beret – value unknown
- Victoria Beckham Self-importance Field Clutch – (worn earlier than)
- Kismet by Milka Dangling Circles Bracelet (worn earlier than)
- New gadgets complete: unknown
19 March: Go to to New Zealand Home
The Duchess donned an all-designer outfit to signal the e book of condolence at New Zealand Home on behalf of the royal household
- Black Bespoke Gucci Coat – estimated £four,000
- Aquazzura ‘Savoy’ Pumps – £530
- Gucci ‘Broadway’ clutch – (worn earlier than)
- Boh Runga Discology gold earrings – (worn earlier than)
- New gadgets complete: Estimated £four, 530
eight Could: Child Archie photocall
For her first look after giving start, Meghan wore a British designer Grace Wales Bonner (pictured with child Archie and Prince Harry)
- Bespoke Cream Trench Gown by Grace Wales Bonner – Estimated £800
- Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps in Nude Suede – worn earlier than
- Natalie Marie Diamond Stud earrings – £1,312
- Jennifer Meyer’s Turquoise and Gold necklace – worn earlier than
- New gadgets complete: Estimated £2,112
eight June: Trooping the Color
Meghan wore a demure Givenchy outfit for the Queen’s birthday at Trooping the Color (pictured with Prince Harry)
- Bespoke Noel Stewart Navy Fascinator – value unknown
- Bespoke Givenchy Outsized Cape Coat and Gown – Estimated £four,500
- Givenchy Mini Pocket Quilted Bag – £830
- Navy Lengthy Leather-based Gloves
- Nikos Koulis Diamond Lower Stud Earrings – value unknown
- New gadgets complete: Estimated £5,330
June 29: London Sequence MLB Recreation
Meghan donned a Stella McCartney costume to attend the Boston Crimson Sox vs New York Yankees recreation in assist of the Invictus Video games Basis in London
- Personalized Stella McCartney Belt Gown – £815
- Wwake Three-Stone Opal Bracelet – Worn earlier than
- Jennifer Meyer turquoise inlay bar studs – £307
- Illesteva leonard sun shades – £137
- Aquazzura Deneuve ‘Bow Pointy Flat’ – £572
- New gadgets complete: Estimated £1,831
July four: Wimbledon
The royal made headlines when she donned a pair of denims to attend Wimbledon to look at good friend Serena Williams play
- L’Agence ‘Brea’ Pinstripe Blazer – Worn earlier than
- Ribbed Scoop Neck T-Shirt – value unknown
- Verse Jeweley ‘A’ pendant necklace – £460
- Madewell Panama hat – Worn earlier than
- Pippa Small Nosheen Stud Earrings – Worn earlier than
- Mom Denim ‘The Swooner’ Ankle Slice Denims – £184
- Aquazzura ‘Simply Irresistable’ Pumps – £400
- Jessica McCormack Signature Sapphire Coronary heart Button Again Ring – £three,000
- ‘Henrietta’ sun shades by Finlay & Co. – £120
- Cayana basic leather-based tote bag – £150
- New gadgets complete: £four,314
July 6: Archie’s Christening
Meghan wowed in Dior white for son Archie’s christening in July (pictured with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (centre left), Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor flanked by (L-R) Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Woman Jane Fellowes, Woman Sarah McCorquodale, Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge within the Inexperienced Drawing Room at Windsor Citadel,
- Bespoke Dior White Gown – Estimated £10,000
- Christian Dior Nude Suede Pumps – worn earlier than
- Customized Ivory model of Stephen Jones ‘Christening’ Hat – value unknown
- Cartier Diamond Stud Earrings – worn earlier than
- New gadgets complete: Estimated £10,000
July 10: Harry’s polo match
The royal opted for a easy kharki colored Lisa Marie Fernandez costume to look at husband Harry on the polo
- Lisa Marie Fernandez Linen Gown – £545
- Stella McCartney Sq. Aviators – £155
- Brother vellies huaraches flats – £150
- New gadgets complete: £850
July 13: Second look at Wimbledon
For her second look at Wimbledon this 12 months, Meghan donned a white collared shirt from Givenchy and a Hugo Boss skirt
- Hugo Boss ‘Vesplisa’ Skirt – £349
- White Collared Shirt from Givenchy – worn earlier than
- Stella McCartney ‘Grace’ Purse – £542
- Jen Meyer Jewellery Turquoise Bar Earrings – worn earlier than
- Pippa Small ‘Durga’ Ring – £1,000
- Believed to probably be Manolo Blahnik ‘BB’ Pumps – worn earlier than
- Le Specs Bandwagon Sun shades – worn earlier than
- New gadgets complete: £1,891
July 14: The Lion King European premiere
Meghan donned a Canadian Taiwanese designer costume for the European Premiere of The Lion King
- Aquazzura ‘Portrait of a Lady’ Heels 105mm – £736
- Jason Wu Black Gown with Sheer Sleeves – £1,901
- Gucci ‘Broadway’ Clutch – worn earlier than
- Lorraine Schwartz Diamond & Onyx Earrings – worn earlier than
- New gadgets complete: £2,637
July: Drive For Change Shoot
Meghan Markle with Vogue editor Edward Enninful on the Drive for Change photoshoot for the September situation
Jumpsuit: Evelane black woven jumpsuit, £100
New gadgets complete: £100
August 21: Behind the scenes at Meghan’s Good Works
Meghan Markle shared a video of her making an look at a trend photoshoot for the charity Good Works in London
- With Nothing Beneath (WNU) linen shirt- £85
- Stuart Weitzman ‘Legend’ Pumps – worn earlier than
- Wwake Bracelet – worn earlier than
- Pippa Small ‘Durga’ Ring – worn earlier than
- Pippa Small Diamond ‘Herkimer’ Ring – worn earlier than
- I & I Black Diamond Ring – worn earlier than
- New gadgets complete: £85
September 7: Tennis Open Closing in New York
Meghan flew to New York to assist her good friend Serena Williams, donning an nearly all-American outfit for the event (pictured on the US Tennis Open Closing)
- J. Crew Juliette Collarless Sweater Blazer – £114
- J. Crew Denim Shirtdress – £91
- Victoria Beckham Navigator Sun shades – worn earlier than
- Mini Mini Jewels Birthstone Necklace – £190
- Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Inlay Studs – worn earlier than
- Carolina Herrera “Mariola” Tote – worn earlier than
- Alemdara Evil Eye bracelet – £275
- New gadgets complete: £670
September 12: Good Set Assortment Reveal
The Duchess donned gadgets from her personal Good Works assortment for the launch of the charity capsule wardrobe (pictured at John Lewis, Oxford Road, forward of the launch)
- Misha Nonoo SmartWorks Good Set White Gown Shirt – £125
- Jigsaw SmartWorks Good Set Black Trousers – £120
- Ralph Lauren ‘Nappa’ Saddle Belt – £85
- Manolo Blahnik Camel Pointed Pumps – £536
- Princess Diana’s Heirloom Butterfly Earrings – (loaned from Princess Diana’s items)
- Zofia Day’s Diamond Cuff (worn earlier than)
- Pippa Small Oshna Bangle (worn earlier than)
- Shaun Leane Talon Bracelet – (worn earlier than)
- Princess Diana’s Heirloom Bracelet (loaned from Princess Diana’s items)
- New gadgets complete: £866
September 20: Misha Nonoo’s marriage ceremony
Meghan and Prince Harry attended good friend Misha Nonoo’s marriage ceremony in Italy in September, with the royal carrying Valetino for the event
- Gown: Valentino Embellished Tulle Night Gown £10,455
- Earrings: Value unknown
- New gadgets complete: £10,455
DAY 1: MONDAY 23 SEPTEMBER, CAPE TOWN
ARRIVING IN CAPE TOWN
Informal luxurious: The Duchess of Sussex sported a snug Cuyana wool coat and chic slingback flats as she arrived in Cape City with the Duke of Sussex and son Archie. Meghan, 38, spent a modest £four,000 on new gadgets for her wardrobe for the 10-day royal tour
- Coat: Cuyana Wool Cashmere Brief Wrap Coat, £280
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise Ring £193
- Footwear: Everlane The Editor Slingbacks, £129
- New gadgets complete: £602
VISIT TO NYANGA TOWNSHIP
Monochrome magic: A black and white wrap costume from Malawian designer Mayamiko proved the proper selection for a go to to a Cape City township with husband Prince Harry
- Gown: Dalitso Maxi Wrap Gown by Mayamiko, £69
- Footwear: Castaner Carina Espadrilles, £80 (worn earlier than)
- Necklace: Alemdara Altan necklace, £450
- Bracelet: Justice Desk beaded bracelet (GIFT AT EVENT, RRP R50, £2)
- Earrings: Jennifer Meyer Diamond and turquoise studs, £483 ($600)
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring (worn earlier than)
- New gadgets complete: £1,004
VISIT TO DISTRICT SIX MUSEUM
Royal tour favorite: The Duchess of Sussex introduced a splash of color to proceedings on this vibrant blue costume, which was first seen on the couple’s final royal tour within the autumn of 2018
- Gown: Veronica Beard ‘Cary’ Gown, £525 (worn earlier than)
- Footwear: Castaner Carina Espadrilles, £80 (worn earlier than)
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring, £200 ($250) (worn earlier than)
- Earrings: Flora Leaf Earrings by Nina Bosch, £21 (R400)
- New gadgets complete: £21
DAY 2: TUESDAY 24 SEPTEMBER, CAPE TOWN
VISIT TO WAVES FOR CHANGE
Holding it informal: A fail-safe mixture of denims, a unfastened shirt and sensible flat sneakers was the order of the day for Meghan as she joined Prince Harry for engagements on the seashore
- Jacket: Madewell jean jacket, £110 (worn earlier than)
- Shirt: J. Crew Excellent Shirt in Irish Linen, approx. £78 (worn earlier than)
- Denims: Mom ‘The Looker’ denims, £157 ($196) (worn earlier than)
- Bag: Madewell Canvas Medium Transport Tote, £62.52
- Footwear: Brother Vellies Huaraches Flats, £156 (worn earlier than)
- Sun shades: Le Specs Bandwagon Sun shades, £52 (worn earlier than)
- Earrings: Jennifer Meyer Diamond and turquoise studs, £483 ($600) (worn earlier than)
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring, £200 ($250) (worn earlier than)
- Necklace: Alemdara Altan necklace, £450 (worn earlier than)
- New gadgets complete: £61.52
VISIT TO AUWAL MOSQUE AND BO KAAP
Trend first: The Duchess of Sussex wore a headband in public for the primary time for the go to to Auwal Mosque. Prince Harry regarded dapper in a light-weight gray go well with and mushy blue shirt
- Gown: Staud Millie Gown, £260 ($325)
- Scarf: Cuyana Light-weight Cashmere Scarf £155 ($190)
- Footwear: Sam Edelman Sally Flat, approx. £80
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring, £200 ($250) (worn earlier than)
- Earrings: Jennifer Meyer Diamond and turquoise studs, £483 ($600) (worn earlier than)
- Necklace: Alemdara Altan necklace, £450 (worn earlier than)
- New gadgets complete: £495
EVENING AT THE HIGH COMMISSION
Trendy in stripes: The Duchess of Sussex plumped for a maxi costume by Australian designer Martin Grant for a night engagement. Meghan first wore the costume in Australia final 12 months
- Gown: Martin Grant Striped Maxi Gown, £880 (worn earlier than)
- Footwear: TBC
- Earrings: Flora Leaf Earrings by Nina Bosch, £21 (R400) (worn earlier than)
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring, £200 ($250) (worn earlier than)
- New gadgets complete: Unknown
DAY three: WEDNESDAY 25 SEPTEMBER, CAPE TOWN
MEETING ARCHBISHOP DESMOND TUTU
Excessive road hero: The Duchess of Sussex selected a costume from favorite Canadian model Membership Monaco as she joined the Duke of Sussex to introduce son Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu
- Gown: Membership Monaco wrap costume, £370
- Footwear: Manolo Blahnik BB pump in navy suede, £471 (worn earlier than)
- Earrings: Jennifer Meyer Diamond and turquoise studs, £483 ($600) (worn earlier than)
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring, £200 ($250) (worn earlier than)
- New gadgets complete: £370
VISIT TO WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEUR EVENT AT WOODSTOCK EXCHANGE & MOTHERS TO MOTHERS HIV CHARITY
One-piece marvel: This Evelane jumpsuit was first glimpsed in images printed in Meghan’s version of British Vogue however had its first correct outing in South Africa
- Jumpsuit: Evelane black woven jumpsuit, £100 (worn beforehand)
- Footwear: Manolo Blahnik BB pump in black suede, £471 (worn beforehand)
- Bracelet: Zofia Day Diamond Cuff Bracelet , £1,000 (worn beforehand)
- Earrings: GAS Bijoux drop earrings, £172 (worn beforehand)
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring, £200 ($250) (worn beforehand)
DAY four: THURSDAY 26 SEPTEMBER, CAPE TOWN
PRIVATE BREAKFAST MEETING WITH WOMEN LEADERS
A lift for her BFF: The Duchess of Sussex selected a tank prime from good friend Misha Nonoo’s label for her personal breakfast assembly with feminine leaders in Cape City final week
- Prime: Misha Nonoo Boyfriend 2.zero Tank Prime in Black, £66
- Skirt: J. Crew ‘Flare’ Sweater Skirt, £145
- Footwear: Manolo Blahnik BB pump in black suede, £471 (worn earlier than)
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring, £200 ($250) (worn earlier than)
- New gadgets complete: £211
DAY 6: SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER, CAPE TOWN
PRIVATE VISIT TO MEMORIAL OF MURDERED STUDENT UYINENE MRWETYAN
Dressed-down Duchess: Meghan wore denims with a shirt from go-to model Madewell as she paid a go to to the publish workplace the place scholar Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered in July
- Prime: Madewell Embroidered Strap ‘Swing’ Prime, £64
- Denims: DL1961 ‘Emma’ Blue Skinny Denims, £137
- New gadgets complete: £201
DEPARTING CAPE TOWN TO JOHANNESBURG WITH ARCHIE
In transit: The Duchess of Cambridge stored her look easy in a white shirt, denims and flat sneakers as she carried Archie by means of Cape City airport to board their flight to Johannesburg
- Shirt: J. Crew Excellent Shirt in Irish Linen, approx. £78 (worn earlier than)
- Denims: DL1961 ‘Emma’ Blue Skinny Denims, £137 (worn earlier than)
- Footwear: Birdies ‘Blackbird’ Slippers, £77 ($95) (worn earlier than)
DAY 7: SUNDAY 29 SEPTEMBER, JOHANNESBURG
SKYPE CALL TO PRINCE HARRY’S VISIT TO NALIKULE COLLEGE, MALAWI
Particular message: Meghan re-wore a Lisa Marie Fernandez costume that she was first seen in on the polo this summer season for a Skype assembly with schoolchildren in Malawi
- Gown: Lisa Marie Fernandez Rosetta costume, £545 (worn earlier than)
DAY eight: MONDAY 30 SEPTEMBER, JOHANNESBURG
VISIT TO VICTORIA YARDS STUDIOS
Contrasting colors: A pair of vibrant red-orange flats proved the proper counterpoint to the basic navy of Meghan Markle’s navy shirt costume for this outing to a artistic hub
- Gown: Aritzia Wilfred Shirt Gown, £90 (CAD$148)
- Footwear: Everlane The Editor Slingbacks in Persimmon, £129
- Scarf: Cuyana Light-weight Cashmere Scarf in black, £155
- Earrings: Pichulik Magi earrings, £46
- New gadgets complete: £420
DAY 9: TUESDAY 1 OCTOBER, JOHANNESBURG
VISIT TO THE UNIVERSITY OF JOHANNESBURG
Pure magnificence: The Duchess of Sussex returned to one among her favorite kinds – the ditch costume – for this outing to the College of Johannesburg on Tuesday morning
- Gown: Banana Republic Double-Breasted Trench Gown, £95
- Footwear: Stuart Weitzman Legend Pumps in nude, £360 (worn beforehand)
- Bracelet: Alemdara Handan Bracelet, £775 (worn beforehand)
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring, £200 ($250) (worn beforehand)
- New gadgets complete: £95
VISIT TO ACTIONAID
Beautiful in inexperienced: It was a fast become one other tailor-made costume by Canadian designer Room 502 for the Duchess of Sussex’s afternoon engagement at ActionAid in Johannesburg
- Gown: Room 502 Stephanie costume, £372
- Footwear: Manolo Blahnik BB pump in black suede, £471 (worn earlier than)
- Bracelet: Alemdara Handan Bracelet, £775 (worn earlier than)
- Earrings: Pichulik Labyrinth earrings, £98
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring, £200 ($250) (worn earlier than)
- New gadgets complete: £470
DAY 10: WEDNESDAY 2 OCTOBER, JOHANNESBURG
ENGAGEMENTS IN JOHANNESBURG
Crisp but informal: The Duchess of Sussex regarded lovely and breezy on this white shirt costume, though the designer will not be identified. She wore the frock with a pair of favorite nude heels
- Gown: Hannah Lavery Shirt Gown, approx. £100
- Footwear: Stuart Weitzman Legend Pumps in nude, £360 (worn earlier than)
- Bracelet: Present from schoolchildren
- Earrings: Madewell Stone & Tassel Earrings, £18
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring, £200 ($250) (worn earlier than)
- New gadgets complete: £118
MEETING WITH GRACA MACHEL & VISIT TO THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER’S RESIDENCE
Particular that means: The Duchess stored on her trusty pumps however modified her costume for her afternoon assembly Garca Machel and a go to to the British Excessive Commisioner’s Residence
- Gown: Home of Nonie costume, value unknown (worn earlier than)
- Footwear: Stuart Weitzman Legend Pumps in nude, £360 (worn earlier than)
- Earrings: Jennifer Meyer Diamond and turquoise studs, £483 ($600) (worn earlier than)
- Ring: Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise ring, £200 ($250) (worn earlier than)
- Bracelet: Alemdara Handan Bracelet, £775 (worn earlier than)
October 15, The WellChild Awards
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild awards at Royal Lancaster Lodge
- Sentaler Broad-Collar Wrap Coat (worn earlier than)
- Manolo Blahnik Brown Suede Heels (worn earlier than)
- P.A.R.O.S.H. Inexperienced Gown (worn earlier than)
- Montunas Scarf Bag £365
- Emily Mortimer Hera Earrings £595
- New gadgets complete: £960
October 22, One Younger World Summit
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arriving on the One Younger World Summit opening ceremony, Royal Albert Corridor
- Navy Suede Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps (worn earlier than)
- Purple Aritzia Gown (worn earlier than)
October 25, One Younger World Roundtable Summit
Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a roundtable dialogue on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Belief (QCT) and One Younger World at Windsor Citadel
- Sarah Flint Excellent Pump in Burgundy £276
- Vargas Goteo Manta Ring £464 and Bow Knot Ring £139
- Emily Mortimer Hera Earrings (worn earlier than)
- Hugo Boss Selrita Crimson Leather-based Skirt £369
- Joseph Crimson V-Neck Cashmere Sweater £235
- New gadgets complete: £1,483
October 31, Meghan visits Luminere Bakery
The Duchess of Sussex visited the ladies of Luminary Bakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location.
- With nothing Beneath Poplin ‘White & Midnight Blue’ Button-Up £80
- Adina Reyter Gold Three Diamond Earrings (worn earlier than)
- Denims: TBC, believed to be DL1961 Emma Energy Leggings £130
- Madewell Leather-based Crisscross Skinny Belt £18
- J.Crew Gray ‘Juliette’ Collarless Cardigan (worn earlier than)
- Stan Smith Adidas Sneakers (worn earlier than)
- New gadgets complete: £228
November 7, Go to army households
Duchess of Sussex visited Broom Farm Group Centre in Windsor with Prince Harry in November
- Black Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps (worn earlier than)
- Massimo Dutti Lengthy Wool Coat £371
- Presently Unknown Bow neck shirt with three/four sleeve
- Misha Nonoo ‘Prose’ Skirt £236
- New gadgets complete: Over £601
November 7, Fields of Remembrance
The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry for the Area of Remembrance opening, at Westminster Abbey
- Sentaler Navy Boucle Alpaca Coat £1,399
- Tamara Mellon x FRAME “Pic” Boots £616
- Navy Leather-based Lengthy Gloves (worn earlier than)
- Black midi costume, TBC
- Philip Treacy Velvet Knot Fascinator (bespoke merchandise)
- New gadgets complete: Over £2,015
November 9, Pageant of Remembrance
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Royal British Legion Pageant of Remembrance on the Royal Albert Corridor in Kensington, London.
- Clean leather-based folder clutch
- Aquazurra “Deneuve” Pumps in Black Suede (worn earlier than)
- Erdem Bespoke Rose Brocade Gown – £1,393
- Jessica McCormack Ruby Coronary heart Dangle Earrings £four,000
- New gadgets complete: Over £5,393
November 11, Remembrance Day
Meghan attended the Remembrance Day Service, The Cenotaph, in November in her closing look for 2019
- Belted bespoke Stella McCartney wrap coat £1,545
- Stephen Jones black wool bow-detail hat (bespoke piece)
- Black Lace Yoke Gown, TBC
- Dents Black ‘Helene’ Gloves £83
- New gadgets complete: £1,628
Add Comment