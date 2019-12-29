How the Mail’s pocket cartoonist kept readers smiling throughout 2019 with a wry take on the news 

By Pugh For The Day by day Mail

29 December 2019

The Mail’s pocket cartoonist has saved readers smiling all through 2019 along with his persistently wry tackle the information.

Jonathan Pugh has tackled probably the most talked about subjects over the course of the 12 months along with his collection of particular person caricatures.

The 57-year-old created distinctive depictions of every thing from England’s Cricket World Cup win to the GP shortages that led to the A&E disaster.

MP defections, the Brexit deadline and Donald Trump’s go to to the UK did additionally not go unnoticed.

Right here is 2019 in assessment…

New 12 months resolutions kick in… (left) however weight loss plan plans go awry (proper)

Litter prices Woodland Belief £1million (left) as MPs defect from occasion to occasion (proper)

Police cuts have an effect on beat bobbies (left) and weight problems fuels diabetes epidemic (proper)

March’s Brexit deadline nears (left) alongside a stunning new remedy thought (proper)

Cellular giants come below hearth (left) and GP shortages result in A&E disaster (proper)

Can Alexa ease the NHS’s woes? (left) and temperatures soar in July (proper)

Parking companies’ earnings shoot up (left) earlier than England win cricket’s World Cup (proper)

HS2’s arrival is put again to 2031 (left) and fury over £eight.4m journey agency boss (proper)

Pilot halts airplane for a hedgehog (left) and The Donald plans his UK journey (proper)