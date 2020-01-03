How To Apply For MTV Roadies 2020? | Here Is How To Register Yourself For MTV Roadies 2020

By the appears to be like of it, MTV Roadies is likely one of the most entertaining and well-liked reveals for children within the nation. Roadies observe a strict format of the fact present that’s fairly the sought out format within the nation. MTV Roadies is a 17-year-old franchise which is all set to make a comeback within the yr 2020. This time, the present comes with an all-new avatar, specifically, ‘Roadies Revolution.’

The makers of the fact present, in addition to the potential host, nonetheless haven’t introduced the telecasts dates for the present. Nonetheless, the great piece of stories for the potential roadies throughout the nation is that the registration, in addition to the audition strategy of the fact present, will begin quickly.

Along with this, the revelation of the identify of the brand new and up to date identify of Roadies is giving rise to a big quantity of pleasure and hype among the many viewers. Furthermore, the present can also be getting a large price of response from the viewers regarding the audition strategy of the present.

MTV Roadies Registration type for an audition

Initially, candidates must refill the registration type for the present that’s out there within the Voot app. Additionally, the Voot app is the official web site the place folks can stream & watch in the event that they don’t have time to observe the present on MTV.

The registration type includes of primary info that the members must fill resembling age, identify, handle and different particulars. A very powerful query within the registration type is that “app roadies kyun bann naa chahte hain“.

The brand new version of Roadies goals at bringing a brand new type of revolution that would offer a brand new prospect of getting chosen in auditions.

Audition strategy of MTV Roadies Revolution 2020

As soon as the members have stuffed the shape then you must submit it. Then the overview crew behind the present goes to overview registration types, later they’ll contact the potential contestants of the present. The auditions have been scheduled for Chandigarh, Delhi, Kolkata & Pune.

Audition schedule of MTV Roadies Revolution 2020

Up to now, the 2020 MTV Roadies audition has been formally introduced for Chandigarh, Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata.

Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition in Delhi

Date: January 5, 2020



Place: Kingdom of the Targets, Sector 29, Gurugram

Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition in Chandigarh

Date: January 7, 2020



Place: Vivek Extreme Faculty, Sector 38-B, Chandigarh

MTV Roadies Audition 2020 Audition in Kolkata

Date: 11th January



Place: Aqautica WaterPark Kouchpukur

MTV Roadies Audition 2020 in Pune

Date: 15 January



Place: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Kharadi