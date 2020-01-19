How to apply to be on The Repair Shop

Apart from perhaps a damaged coronary heart, the specialists on BBC One’s The Restore Store can mend absolutely anything – and audiences love watching them work their magic on every kind of broken treasures. However how are you going to get in contact with the service your self?

The Restore Store is filmed on location in West Sussex, however sadly is just not open for normal non-televised enterprise. Nevertheless, you’ll be able to nonetheless apply to be featured on the collection, by going to the ‘Take Part’ part on the BBC web site.

How do I apply to be on The Restore Store?

You should be aged 18 or older to enter, and candidates have to fill out a kind, answering a collection of questions on themselves, the damaged merchandise in query, and their relationship with the merchandise. You’re additionally inspired to add a brief video of your self with the merchandise.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to apply through extra conventional means – by sending the identical info by electronic mail to [email protected] or by posting a letter to the deal with listed on the webpage:

The Restore Store



Ricochet



Pacific Home



126 Dyke Street



Brighton



BN1 3TE

Meet the The Restore Store specialists

Does The Restore Store cost for repairs?

Who narrates The Restore Store on BBC1?

Rob Butterfield, the pinnacle of factual at Ricochet, The Restore Store’s manufacturing firm, informed The Radio Occasions that “we don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.”

The collection, hosted by furnishings restore skilled Jay Blades, provides the possibility for individuals from everywhere in the nation to see their broken heirlooms restored to their former glory by a number of the UK’s prime craftspeople.

The Restore Store airs weekdays on BBC One at four:30pm, and former episodes may be watched on BBC iPlayer