How to build a shotski — because drinking from one is the easy part

A bartender on the Crimson Onion passes a shotski on June 29. (RJ Sangosti, The Denver Publish)

Is there any extra appropriate technique to have a good time winter or wrap up a day on the slopes than the shotski?

Basically, it’s a ski that has been “retired from active duty” and has shot glasses hooked up as an alternative of ski bindings so a number of individuals can do a shot without delay. You’ll discover them on the partitions of ski city bars all over the world.

How do you make one? Within the identify of great journalism, I made a decision to search out out — and realized that it’s extra sophisticated than you would possibly assume.

I additionally realized that some individuals right here in Colorado take the shotski very, very severely.

Partygoers load up their shotski glasses in the course of the 56th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge on Jan. 10, 2019. (Andy Cross, The Denver Publish)

World report shotskis

Like many nice and not-so-great concepts, the concept got here to Litch Polich whereas consuming.

The 50th anniversary of Ullr Fest, the biggest and rowdiest pageant on the Breckenridge calendar — a nod to all issues winter and a plea to the namesake god of snow to ship the flakes — was looming. Polich and a pal thought it will be cool to see how huge a shotski they might make for the event.

He’s one of many founders of Breckenridge Distillery, so getting the spirits wasn’t an issue. And neither, it turned out, have been the skis. Some 60 skis have been donated for the 2013 pageant, and 192 individuals took a shot without delay.

“We just glued them on, grabbed a bunch of friends, poured shots of Breckenridge Bourbon and did the biggest shotski we knew of,” Polich mentioned.

Little did he know what he’d began. Quickly, skiers at different areas started making their very own large shotskis, so Polich felt the necessity to preserve upping the ante. The competitors grew to become much more fierce in 2016 when some Park Metropolis, Utah, locals tried to one-up Breckenridge.

This October, Park Metropolis broke Breckenridge’s earlier report with 1,310 individuals taking a shot from 450 skis.

So earlier this month, Breckenridge hosted a shot by 1,320 individuals. It was a quarter-mile lengthy and needed to be designed as a horseshoe to maintain it within the pageant’s liquor license space and ensure everybody drank without delay.

“It’s the silliness of it,” Polich mentioned. “It’s a unison of people doing the same thing at once.”

However constructing such an enormous shotski was no joke.

Patrons drink from a shotski at There Restaurant on Sept. 16, 2016, in Denver. (Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Publish)

Completely different strategies

The primary 12 months, Polich mentioned, they hooked up plastic shot glasses to the highest of skis with Gorilla Glue.

The skis started to pile up as phrase unfold concerning the occasion. A city like Breckenridge makes use of up a number of skis, and the distillery ultimately amassed some 440 for this 12 months’s shot.

It’s straightforward to connect the skis to one another: Simply drill a gap via tip and tail and connect them with a hex bolt and wing nut. After attempting glue, they tried screwing on the shot glasses, then went to a tin shot glass hooked up with Velcro so attendees may take the memento house.

(Talking of attendees, they must register prematurely and pay a small payment, with the proceeds going to the native Rotary Membership.)

There’s all the time rather more curiosity in collaborating than there are shot glasses, so possibly somebody needs to make their very own? Polich recommends utilizing an outdated ski that has some which means for you. Perhaps it’s the one you realized on, or has art work you take pleasure in. Or the one you have been on whenever you shattered your tibia on a tree?

He additionally recommends shopping for a shotski equipment. Instantshotski.com sells a equipment for $39 that features 4 brackets to connect to the ski to carry glasses, in addition to adhesive and instructions. At shot-ski.com, you should purchase a full set, together with the glasses, for $50, in addition to kits for turning the whole lot from a crutch to a hockey stick right into a vessel for imbibing.

So, sure, individuals take shotskis severely, however for Polich it’s all concerning the enjoyable. Even the competitors with Park Metropolis is pleasant.

“It’s the whole setup. We close down the street. We throw the shotski out there. Everyone’s hanging out, waiting, and all of a sudden you’ve got 1,300-plus all doing the shot at the same time,” he mentioned.

Subscribe to our weekly publication, The Adventurist, to get outside information despatched straight to your inbox.