How to download Love Island: The Morning After podcast – hosts and what you need to know

The winter version of Love Island is now in full swing, giving us our dose of relationship drama six nights per week. Nonetheless, for these of you that want your daytime repair of actuality present, the Love Island podcast has returned to offer you simply that.

Love Island: The Morning After, offered by DJ Arielle Free and former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, is free and out there each morning from Monday to Saturday.

Cetinay and Free invite a star visitor on each morning to gossip concerning the newest Love Island episode, reveal present exclusives and chat to the solid who’ve been dumped from the villa.

Right here’s every part it’s good to know.

Who’re the hosts of the Love Island podcast?

Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free host Love Island: The Morning After from Monday till Saturday.

Kem Cetinay received the 2017 sequence of Love Island alongside Amber Davies, and has since developed a profession in presenting. He sometimes seems on This Morning as a showbiz presenter and co-hosts ITV2 recreation present You vs. Chris & Kem with fellow islander Chris Hughes.

Arielle Free hosts Radio 1’s Weekend Early Breakfast present and offered CITV’s Saturday morning present Scrambled from 2015 till 2019. She additionally hosts the ‘Worst Dates’ podcast on BBC Sounds alongside presenter Luke Franks.

Each Cetinay and Free have hosted the podcast since its debut in Could 2018.

Kem Cetinay is without doubt one of the Love Island podcast hosts

How do I obtain the Love Island podcast?

Love Island: The Morning After is free to obtain from Spotify, Acast, Apple Podcasts, Participant FM, and wherever you get your podcasts.

How lengthy is the Love Island podcast?

The podcast episodes vary between 20 to 30 minutes in size.

Arielle Free hosts the Love Island podcast

Which friends are on the Love Island podcast?

The podcast includes a vary of movie star friends, from comedians and movie star followers, to earlier contestants and newly dumped islanders.

Earlier friends have included Joel Dommett, Charlotte Crosby , Clare Amfo and former islanders resembling Dr Alex George, Montana Brown and Olivia Attwood.

The primary two episodes of the podcast for this sequence have featured new host Laura Whitmore and host of The Receipts Podcast, Tolly T as friends.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2