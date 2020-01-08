How to fake eight hours sleep with a $48 under-eye concealer that hides dark circles

Magnificence lovers are obsessing over a concealer created from vitamin-rich serum and tinted moisturiser, which customers say leaves you wanting immediately rested with only one swipe.

The $48 BFF Eye Serum Concealer, from British model guru Trinny Woodall’s eponymous make-up line Trinny London, claims to cover darkish under-eye circles, scale back redness and hydrate pores and skin, making your face seem brighter and youthful.

Particularly formulated for the delicate under-eye space, the important thing promoting level is the cream’s clean texture, which blends seamlessly onto pores and skin with out creasing into high-quality traces or wrinkles.

The concealer will be utilized utilizing fingertips, eliminating the necessity for costly make-up brushes and saving you time in your morning routine.

Scroll down for video

Magnificence lovers are obsessing over a $48 concealer created from vitamin-rich serum and tinted moisturiser (proper), which customers say makes you look immediately rested with only one swipe (left, seen on Melbourne mannequin Natasha Angelis)

The cream is laced with hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and soothes drained under-eyes, lowering swelling and puffiness and plumping out high-quality traces.

Different components embrace vitamin C, which brightens complexions, and a ‘double peptide advanced’ which nourishes the pores and skin’s floor, replenishing and calming it in opposition to stress.

Whereas $48 could seem costly, reviewers say a tiny dab is sufficient to remodel every eye, which suggests you are more likely to get your cash’s price over time.

Accessible in eight shades from ‘oyster pale’ to ‘true brown’, there’s one thing to swimsuit each pores and skin tone.

Flora, a mannequin for the model, is seen earlier than and after making use of the BFF Eye Serum Concealer, with visibly brighter under-eyes and lowered redness after use

The cream is laced with hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and soothes drained under-eyes, lowering swelling and puffiness and plumping out high-quality traces

‘Most concealers intensify my traces and sit in them, however it is a really miraculous product,’ one glad buyer posted on the model’s official web site.

‘It brightens my under-eye space and smooths high-quality traces. The look, really feel and ease of use means it is turn out to be an easy a part of my on a regular basis make-up!’

Others praised the cream’s endurance, with many saying it hadn’t moved an inch nearly 12 hours after software.

The concealer was named ‘Hero Product of the Week’ by magnificence evaluation weblog RedOnline in February 2019.