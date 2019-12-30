How to get a new bathroom in ONE HOUR: Mum transforms her ‘horrible’ space for under $100

By Sophie Haslett For Every day Mail Australia

A mom has revealed how a $12.99 spray paint from Bunnings Warehouse has helped to rework the feel and appear of her ‘horrible creamy pink-coloured vainness’ in her rest room.

Whereas the Australian girl mentioned she has been that means to ‘deal’ with the toilet for years, as a result of she knew she had ‘no time or cash’ to tear it out and set up a brand new one, she knew she was going to should do one thing cheaper and faster.

Posting on Fb, the lady defined that she determined to ‘give the Rust-Oleum extremely cowl spray cans a go’.

‘Very very happy with the tip end result and we solely used 1.5 cans,’ she wrote.

One can of the Rust-Oleum Gloss Extremely Cowl 2X Spray Paint in Black prices $12.99 and the lady mentioned she purchased two of them for $25.98.

In line with Bunnings, the paint is appropriate for all surfaces.

It adheres to wooden, steel, wicker, plastic and extra and can dry shortly, with an angled spray that will help you get to hard-to-reach areas.

The lady mentioned she left the doorways on when she spray painted them, and merely put down a drop sheet to catch any leftover spray.

Elsewhere in her rest room transformation, the lady mentioned her husband was ‘delighted’ when he found the proper new sink in Bunnings.

‘Scored a complete discount too and obtained the very same sink in white at Bunnings diminished to $35 as a result of the field was ripped,’ she mentioned.

‘My husband was greater than excited when he obtained to drag out our outdated cream one.’

She mentioned that the following step might be to get a white tile paint, to allow them to sort out their wall tiles.

Folks on-line had been impressed with the lady’s rest room transformation, which took her only one hour and value lower than $100.

‘It is a nice job, there is a huge distinction,’ one posted.

‘Seems to be fantastic, you wouldn’t know it’s the identical vainness,’ one other added.

Some commented on how completely different they thought the handles on the cabinet look, now that the cupboard is a darker color.

‘They stand out extra on the darker end. Makes such a distinction,’ one particular person posted.

Others mentioned how a lot they love the Bunnings Rust-Oleum spray paint and the way good it has been at remodeling their very own houses.