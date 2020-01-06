How to get ahead of norovirus season

By Jo Waters For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 18:16 EST, 6 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:49 EST, 6 January 2020

Probably the most contagious viruses there may be, norovirus — the winter vomiting bug — is unfold so simply pea-sized quantity might infect the world’s inhabitants. And shortly it could possibly be coming your method.

The variety of laboratory-reported norovirus circumstances for the primary two weeks of December was 48 per cent increased than common for this time of yr.

‘It’s extremely infectious: you solely want ten to 1,000 microscopic virus particles to grow to be contaminated, which may be very low,’ says Dave Partridge, a microbiologist at Sheffield Instructing Hospitals NHS Belief.

Norovirus (pictured) is unfold so simply pea-sized quantity might infect the world’s inhabitants

The signs — nausea, diarrhoea and projectile vomiting — trigger 48 hours of distress, however for the aged and folks with a compromised immune system, the signs may be extra extended. So what are you able to do if somebody at house is affected?

USE SOAP AND WATER

Alcohol gels should not as efficient towards the norovirus as correct handwashing, says Nick Phin of Public Well being England.

‘Good hand hygiene consists of thorough hand washing with cleaning soap and heat water after utilizing the john and earlier than consuming or making ready meals,’ he says.

‘When you have signs of norovirus, keep house till 48 hours after signs have cleared as a result of you’ll be able to nonetheless be contagious.’

Alcohol gels should not as efficient towards the norovirus as correct handwashing

ALL IN THE WASH

Clear up any vomit instantly as a result of, till you do, virus particles will likely be circulating across the room, says Dr Belinda Stuart-Moonlight, an environmental well being practitioner in Folkestone, Kent.

Take the waste materials exterior to a bin or flush down the john, then wipe all arduous surfaces with bleach (do not use on tender furnishings as they trigger injury).

Wash all crockery, glass and cutlery in a dishwasher at excessive temperature. Wash bedding at 60c (140f).

BIN UNCOVERED FOOD

‘If somebody has vomited in a room the place meals is uncovered, throw all of it away, as it might be coated with the virus,’ says Dr Stuart-Moonlight.

Even toothbrushes may be affected — wash them with boiling water and retailer in plastic baggage till your own home is evident of the virus. For tender furnishings, use a sprig comparable to Oxivir Plus Cleaner (£14.16, cleansing provides.co.uk).