How To Lions vs Packers Live Streams Reddit Free Online

December 29, 2019
The Detroit Lions will take the field for the last time of the season when they host the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 action at Ford Field. It’s a game with draft positioning on the line for the Lions and playoff-seeding implications up for grabs for the Packers.

Green Bay has already locked up the division title but could clinch a first-round bye and No. 1 seed with a win and some outside help. A win in Detroit locks up a bye, while a victory paired with the Seahawks beating the 49ers locks up the No. 1 seed.

The Packers were expected to lose against the Minnesota Vikings last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Green Bay walked away with a 23-10 win. They can attribute much of their success to RB Aaron Jones, who rushed for two TDs and 154 yards on 23 carries. Jones put himself on the highlight reel with a 56-yard TD scramble down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay’s defense was a presence as well, holding Minnesota to a paltry 139 yards. The defense made life painful for QB Kirk Cousins and got past Minnesota’s offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 17 yards. Leading the way was OLB Za’Darius Smith and his 3.5 sacks. Smith now has 13 sacks through Week 16.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Detroit was not quite the Denver Broncos’ equal in the second half when they met last week. The Lions took a 27-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. No one had a big game offensively for the Lions, but WR Kenny Golladay led the way with one touchdown.

The Packers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on the Lions against the spread have faith in an upset since their team’s 5-10 record ATS can’t hold a candle to Green Bay’s 10-5.

