How to read The Witcher books in order

Because it debuted on Netflix in December, The Witcher has proved a smash hit with audiences – satisfying present followers of the franchise and profitable over many viewers beforehand unfamiliar with Geralt.

So, with one other sequence not more likely to be on the best way till the top of this yr on the earliest, those that loved the present will probably be seeking to fill a niche.

A technique of doing that is by taking part in the vastly fashionable video games, however why not go one higher and return to the unique supply materials: the e book sequence by Polish creator Andrzej Sapkowski.

There are eight books within the sequence in whole – in order that must be sufficient studying materials to final some time– however one factor that may trigger slightly confusion is understanding how the right order through which to learn them.

In fact, usually it will be cheap to imagine that you need to merely learn the books within the order they had been printed, and whereas that’s broadly true for the Witcher sequence, there are a few notable exceptions.

Most followers would counsel that the place to start out is The Final Want, a brief story assortment that was printed in 1993.

Whereas the Sword of Future, one other quick story assortment, was truly printed a yr earlier than, The Final Want establishes a lot of the world and introduces many key characters, and thus works higher as a place to begin.

Following the 2 quick story collections, it’s in all probability finest to maneuver onto Season of Storms, which is definitely the newest e book within the sequence, having been printed in 2013. This can be a standalone story, and is ready between the quick tales in The Final Want.

From there on, it’s fairly straight-forward – you need to learn the remaining 5 books, which type the central Witcher saga, within the order they had been printed.

What order ought to I learn The Witcher books in?

And so, whereas there are just a few debates amongst exhausting core followers of the sequence, the next order is usually agreed upon:

The Final Want Sword of Future Season of Storms Blood of Elves Time of Contempt Baptism of Fireplace The Tower of the Swallow The Girl of the Lake

Comfortable studying!

Season one in all The Witcher is on the market on Netflix now