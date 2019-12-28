How to Register for GST?

GST is the single most taxation reform that has grown much popularity since it has been implemented. Coming into force on July 1, 2017, the Goods and Services Tax has changed the entire economic structure of India. It is a form of indirect tax that is brought forward to subsume all other indirect taxes that ever existed in the pre-GST era.

To be able to sell across India though, a seller is required to register himself or herself under GST. However, as per Section 2 (47) of the CGST (Central Goods and Service Tax) Act of 2017, certain goods or services are exempted from tax, either because they come with 0% GST rates or because they include non-taxable supplies.

Who Needs to Register Under GST?

In India, as per the GST Law, any individual who carries on with a business supplying goods and/or services in any place within the territories of the nation, and whose aggregate annual turnover exceeds the prescribed threshold levels are liable to be registered under GST. Sections 22 and 24 of the CGST Act 2017, covers respectively, the provisions of persons who are liable for procuring a GST registration and the provisions of compulsory GST registration. The turnover threshold limit all-over India is Rs. 40 lakhs, with an exception for special category states like North-Eastern states, J&K, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, for which the prescribed limit is Rs. 10 lakhs.

Steps to Enrol for GST Online

It might seem quite challenging to get hold of the basics of GST registration procedures, but in fact, it is much easier than it seems. The entire process of enrolling oneself under GST is entirely paperless, and one can easily do it online. Here is a step-by-step guide to assist you throughout the registration procedure.

Step1: Visit the GST portal. Click on ‘Register Now’ under ‘Taxpayers (Normal/TDS/TCS)’.

Step 2: In Part A that opens up, fill in the following details correctly: Select the ‘New Registration’ option. In the ‘I am a’ section, select ‘Taxpayer’ from the drop-down list. Go on to select the State and District in which your business is located from their respective drop-down lists. Next, enter the Legal Name of your Business (as mentioned in PAN Card), along with the PAN (Permanent Account Number) associated with it. After that, you would be required to enter a valid email address and phone number that is associated with your Business. Separate OTPs will be sent individually to them. Then enter the CAPTCHA code and click on the ‘Proceed’ button.

In Part A that opens up, fill in the following details correctly:

Note: All the sections marked with red dots (.) have to be filled in mandatorily.

Step 3: In the verification window that appears, enter the individual Email and Mobile OTPs and click on ‘Continue’. If, however, you didn’t receive any OTP, click on ‘Resend OTP’.

Step 4: Next, you will receive a TRN (Temporary Reference Number), which you can use to complete Part B of the GST registration process within 15 days of its generation.

Step 5: Once again, visit the home page of the GST portal and repeat Step 1.

Step 6: This time, select the ‘Temporary Reference Number (TRN)’ option. Enter the TRN provided to you in Step 4, enter the characters displayed in the CAPTCHA image, and then click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 7: Once again, you will receive OTPs in your registered email and phone number. Enter the OTP and click ‘Proceed’.

Step 8: Next, you can find the status of your application shown as drafts. Click on the edit icon to open up Part B of the GST Registration Form.

Step 9: You will be taken to Part B, which will have 10 sections. Before you start filling up this part, keep the following documents handy: Photographs Bank account details Address proof of your business Authorisation form Constitution of the taxpayer

You will be taken to Part B, which will have 10 sections. Before you start filling up this part, keep the following documents handy:

Then fill in all the details asked for, and upload and submit soft copies of valid documents.

Step 10: After completing the above process, a Verification page will be opened, wherein you are required to tick on the Declaration box and submit the application either using DSC or using e-Sign or with EVC.

Step 11: You will get a success message saying ‘Thank you for submission’. You will receive the acknowledgment having an Application Reference Number (ARN) in your registered email id and mobile number within 15 minutes after the system validates your submitted details.

You can check back the ARN status for your registration by entering this ARN provided.

Documents Required for GST Registration

PAN card or Permanent Account Number of the authorized applicant, business or signatories like Directors, Partners or Proprietors

Aadhar Card

Address proof of the place of the business like copies of the latest tax receipt, electricity bill, Municipal Khata, or a copy of valid rent, consent letter or lease agreement (whichever applicable)

Proof of business registration or Certificate of Incorporation

Valid Indian Bank Account Number, IFSC code and latest Bank statement and/or Cancelled Cheque of the applicant or business

Identity and Address proof of the Directors/Promoters of the Business or Organisation, along with their recent photographs

Valid Indian phone numbers and email addresses of the Primary and/or other Authorised Signatories/Applicants

Letter of Authorisation or a copy of Board Resolution for the Authorised Signatory

Digital Signature (class 2) for companies or LLPs (Limited Liability Partnership). A digital signature is a secure digital key issued by the certified authorities for validating or certifying the identity of a business, firm or individual.

List of Goods and/or Services

Other details like State Excise Licence, Professional Tax, etc. (if applicable)

Is There a Registration Fee?

The government of India won’t charge you anything for getting yourself enrolled under the GST regime. However, if you are getting it done via online registration procedures from a professional, then he or she might charge you a fee.

Will I be Penalised for Not Registering Under GST?

As per Section 122 of the CGST ACT, any taxable person who fails to register under GST even if he/she is liable to be registered under the Act will be subjected to a penalty. Offenders who will not pay taxes or make other short payments (without having an intention to evade taxes or commit fraud) will be subjected to a penalty of 10% of the total tax amount and will be charged with a fine of a minimum of Rs. 10,000.

On the other hand, an offender found to be deliberately escaping from paying taxes will be charged with a penalty of 100% of the tax amount.

Check out on the GST portal whether your business requires a GST registration. Also, check out for the GST rates applicable for the goods and/or services provided by you so that you can file your returns in a hassle-free manner.