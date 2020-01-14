How to Steal Pigs and Influence People on Channel 4 – everything you need to know

The vegan life-style is a sizzling matter in the intervening time, because the annual “veganuary” problem turns into ever extra standard.

A brand new documentary from Channel four is exploring these on the extra excessive finish of the spectrum, following activists Meat The Victims who use unlawful strategies to push their message.

Right here’s the whole lot you must learn about Methods to Steal Pigs and Affect Individuals…

What’s Methods to Steal Pigs and Affect Individuals about?

This documentary follows a singular neighborhood of vegan and ex-vegan influencers. Some embark on farmyard heists, others are dedicated to back-bedroom rooster sanctuaries.

Why is Methods to Steal Pigs and Affect Individuals controversial?

The farming neighborhood has been significantly involved in regards to the documentary, with the Nationwide Pig Affiliation fearing it may very well be “glamourising” theft of the animals.

Lizzie Wilson, NPA coverage providers officer, stated in a letter to Channel four: “Our members have been subjected to 3 ‘Meat the Victims’ protests the place giant teams of protesters descend on and occupy a pig farm for as much as 9 hours, harassing the farmer and their employees and distressing the animals of their care.

“We are extremely concerned therefore that the planned programme could be televising and potentially glamourising acts of criminality, such as the theft of pigs, burglary and the movement of pigs without the necessary licence, therefore inciting others to do the same,” she added.

The NPA are additionally apprehensive that the actions of those similar protesters may unfold ailments akin to African Swine Flu.

Tom Calvert, head of authorized at producers Dragonfly, stated in an announcement: “We imagine that the programme provides a good and balanced view of the ‘Meat the Victims’ occasion from either side, in addition to presenting a good reflection of vegan activism within the UK. “The programme will… feature other incidents in which vegan activists commit illegal acts. However, I can assure you that these acts are not glamorised, encouraged or condoned in any way. The negative impact of the event on the farmer and her animals is made clear to viewers. The programme also features people who actively oppose the vegan movement.”

What time is it on Channel four?

Methods to Steal Pigs and Affect Individuals airs on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 10pm on Channel four.