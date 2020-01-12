How to vote on Dancing on Ice 2020

Who deserves to remain on Dancing on Ice 2020? It’s not simply judges John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo who resolve: similar to Strictly, the panel’s scores will probably be mixed with the general public vote to find out who’s within the dreaded skate-off.

So, with that in thoughts, how will you vote on your favorite celeb on this yr’s line-up? Right here’s all you’ll want to know…

How are you going to vote in Dancing on Ice 2020?

There are 3 ways you possibly can vote: by cellphone, cellular and by way of the app. You’ll be able to not vote by textual content.

The best way to vote on the Dancing on Ice app

How do you obtain the Dancing on Ice app?

For Android gadgets click on right here to obtain the app, and click on right here to obtain Apple gadgets on iOS.

What number of votes do you get on the Dancing on Ice app?

You get 5 votes on the app each single week for every gadget registered. You’ll be able to register as much as six completely different gadgets.

Is voting on the Dancing on Ice app free?

Sure, the 5 votes you get on every gadget or are fully free.

Full FAQs for voting for Dancing on Ice will be discovered right here.

The best way to vote for Dancing on Ice by Cell Telephone

650 51 (after which add the variety of your chosen couple – see under)

01 – Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman

02 – Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

03 – Lisa George and Tom Naylor

04 – Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

05 – Trisha Goddard and Lukasz Różycki

06 – Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

How a lot does a cell phone vote price?

Votes price 35p.

Vote in Dancing on Ice by landline

09020 50 51 (after which add the variety of your chosen couple – see under)

How a lot does a landline cellphone vote price?

Votes price 35p plus any community entry cost.