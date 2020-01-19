How to vote on Dancing on Ice 2020

Who deserves to remain on Dancing on Ice 2020? It’s not simply judges John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo who determine: identical to Strictly, the panel’s scores will likely be mixed with the general public vote to find out who’s within the dreaded skate-off.
So, with that in thoughts, how are you going to vote in your favorite celeb on this 12 months’s line-up? Right here’s all you should know…
How are you going to vote in Dancing on Ice 2020?
There are 3 ways you possibly can vote: by telephone, cell and through the app. You’ll be able to not vote by textual content.
Learn how to vote on the Dancing on Ice app
How do you obtain the Dancing on Ice app?
For Android gadgets click on right here to obtain the app, and click on right here to obtain Apple gadgets on iOS.
What number of votes do you get on the Dancing on Ice app?
You get 5 votes on the app each single week for every system registered. You’ll be able to register as much as six totally different gadgets.
Is voting on the Dancing on Ice app free?
Sure, the 5 votes you get on every system or are utterly free.
Full FAQs for voting for Dancing on Ice may be discovered right here.
Learn how to vote for Dancing on Ice by cell phone
650 51 (after which add the variety of your chosen couple – see under)
01 – Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou
02 – Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield
03 – Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt
04 – Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman
05 – Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield
06 – Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty
How a lot does a cell phone vote price?
Votes price 35p.
Vote in Dancing on Ice by landline
09020 50 51 (after which add the variety of your chosen couple – see under)
01 – Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou
02 – Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield
How a lot does a landline telephone vote price?
Votes price 35p plus any community entry cost.
Add Comment