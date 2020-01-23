How to watch and live stream Bournemouth v Arsenal

Arsenal journey to Bournemouth in a bid to shake off latest poor kind within the FA Cup.

The Gunners gained the well-known trophy thrice in 4 seasons between 2014 and 2017 however have gained only one tie within the final two seasons previous to 2019/20.

Mikel Arteta has injected a warrior-like spirit into his Arsenal aspect, evident of their 2-2 draw with Chelsea after happening to 10 males.

Outcomes have been lukewarm thus far, however he’ll hope for a powerful win over struggling Bournemouth to boost spirits additional.

Eddie Howe’s males live precariously within the Premier League. They sit 18th within the desk regardless of beating Brighton final weekend.

has rounded up all the pieces you must find out about how one can watch the Bournemouth v Arsenal recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Bournemouth v Arsenal?

Bournemouth v Arsenal will kick off at eight:00pm on Monday 27th January 2020.

What channel is Bournemouth v Arsenal?

The sport shall be proven dwell on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

How you can dwell stream Bournemouth v Arsenal

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract. Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Technically, this is likely one of the poorest Arsenal sides of the century, however they’ve a combating spirit that has been sorely missing for years.

The dogged mentality Arteta is extracting from his gamers bode effectively for the longer term, so too does the type of teenage hot-shot Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian is seizing his probability to shine in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence and is more likely to be given one other crack up entrance right here.

Prediction: Bournemouth Zero-2 Arsenal