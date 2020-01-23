How to watch and live stream Brentford v Leicester

Leicester go toe-to-toe with Brentford in a tasty FA Cup fourth spherical conflict at Griffin Park this week.

The Foxes’ faint hopes of sparking a real Premier League title race seem like over, however their subsequent two fixtures will outline their season.

Brendan Rodgers’ males tackle Aston Villa within the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Tuesday evening, however should first deal with Championship high-flyers Brentford.

The Bees have loved a terrific marketing campaign to this point and sit fifth within the second tier, simply six factors off high spot.

They’ve misplaced simply as soon as at residence in all competitions since mid-August and shall be decided to spark an upset.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing it’s essential to learn about find out how to watch the Brentford v Leicester sport on TV and on-line.

FA Cup fixtures on TV this weekend

What time is Brentford v Leicester?

Brentford v Leicester will kick off at 12:45pm on Saturday 25th January 2020.

What channel is Brentford v Leicester?

Followers can tune in to observe the sport without spending a dime on BBC1 from 12:15pm.

Tips on how to reside stream Brentford v Leicester

You can too reside stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Leicester are with out the injured Jamie Vardy and can little doubt relaxation a bunch of stars.

The Foxes have regarded drained in latest weeks, maybe operating out of steam a little bit given their exploits within the first half of the season.

They can even have a watch on subsequent week’s cup semi-final, which might give Brentford – the second-highest scoring crew within the Championship – a chance to capitalise.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Leicester