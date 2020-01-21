How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea proceed to take a seat in fourth place regardless of failing to increase their run of kind on the weekend.

The Blues suffered a dismal loss to Newcastle following a last-gasp Isaac Hayden purpose.

Watch Chelsea v Arsenal with a BT Sport month-to-month cross

Frank Lampard’s males are inconsistent however stay 5 factors away from the chasing pack who’ve struggled to construct momentum of their very own.

Arsenal could also be too far in need of the highest 4 to even think about a late surge however Mikel Arteta will hope to safe European soccer of some kind this season.

He has stabilised the Gunners’ shows following a string of attracts to kick-start his reign although wins shall be wanted to salvage this marketing campaign.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot you want to learn about methods to watch the Chelsea v Arsenal recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at eight:15pm on Tuesday 21st January 2020.

What channel is Chelsea v Arsenal?

The sport shall be proven reside on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract for simply £15.00 per thirty days. New prospects or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers may entry BT Sport with a number of nice offers.

Take a look at the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

reside stream Chelsea v Arsenal

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Chelsea are an all-or-nothing staff with little or no in between. They predominantly both win or lose, with simply three attracts to their title in 2019/20.

Arsenal are nearly the other with 11 attracts – greater than every other facet within the league.

Anticipate objectives from two stable attacking models.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal