How to watch and live stream Dundee United v Hibs

Hibernian host Dundee United in a tantalising Scottish Cup fourth spherical showdown between Premiership strugglers and Championship stars.

Hibs sit in the course of the highest flight pack however three wins in 4 video games go to show that each one is just not nicely with Jack Ross’ facet.

In the meantime Dundee United have gone from power to power within the Championship with hot-shot Lawrence Shankland in ravaging type this season.

The 24-year-old striker has discovered the web 24 instances in 24 video games for the Tangerines in 2019/20 and can relish the possibility to check his mettle in opposition to a Premiership defence.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing it is advisable learn about learn how to watch the Dundee United v Hibs sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Dundee United v Hibs?

Dundee United v Hibs will kick off at three:00pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

What channel is Dundee United v Hibs?

Followers can tune in to look at the sport at no cost on BBC1 Scotland from 2:40pm.

reside stream Dundee United v Hibs

You may also reside stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a spread of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Dundee United at Tannadice should absolutely signify one of many trickiest attracts outdoors of the Outdated Agency this season.

They’ve been unstoppable within the second tier having opened up a 17-point lead over second already.

It could be harsh to low cost Hibs – who stays within the Premiership for a motive – however United’s confidence and Shankland’s type may see the hosts pull off an upset.

Prediction: Dundee United 2-1 Hibs