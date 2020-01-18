How to watch and live stream Dundee v Motherwell

Dundee host Premiership facet Motherwell within the fourth spherical of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

The Dee have fallen at this hurdle in back-to-back seasons and can perceive the problem forward of them in the event that they hope to progress.

Motherwell sit third within the Premiership, locked in a ‘best of the rest’ battle with Aberdeen behind the Outdated Agency duo.

The Steelmen reached the ultimate in 2018 however did not make a dent within the final version of the competitors after falling on the first hurdle in opposition to Ross County.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing it’s worthwhile to find out about the best way to watch the Dundee v Motherwell recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Dundee v Motherwell?

Dundee v Motherwell will kick off at 7:20pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

What channel is Dundee v Motherwell?

Followers can tune in to look at the sport totally free on BBC Scotland from 7:15pm.

Methods to dwell stream Dundee v Motherwell

You may also dwell stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Motherwell have been humbled at residence by decrease league opponents final season, however they’re a really completely different beast this time round.

Steve Robinson might be decided to present his followers an enormous day trip at Hampden this season and received’t take Dundee evenly.

Prediction: Dundee 1-2 Motherwell