How to watch and live stream Dundee v Motherwell

Dundee host Premiership aspect Motherwell within the fourth spherical of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

The Dee have fallen at this hurdle in back-to-back seasons and can perceive the problem forward of them in the event that they hope to progress.

Motherwell sit third within the Premiership, locked in a ‘best of the rest’ battle with Aberdeen behind the Outdated Agency duo.

The Steelmen reached the ultimate in 2018 however didn’t make a dent within the final version of the competitors after falling on the first hurdle in opposition to Ross County.

What time is Dundee v Motherwell?

Dundee v Motherwell will kick off at 7:20pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

What channel is Dundee v Motherwell?

Followers can tune in to observe the sport without cost on BBC Scotland from 7:15pm.

The best way to reside stream Dundee v Motherwell

You can even reside stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Motherwell have been humbled at house by decrease league opponents final season, however they’re a really totally different beast this time round.

Steve Robinson will likely be decided to provide his followers a giant time out at Hampden this season and gained’t take Dundee calmly.

Prediction: Dundee 1-2 Motherwell