How to watch and live stream Dunfermline v Dundee

Dunfermline are in a tailspin as they await the go to of Dundee – who’re capitalising on the Pars’ collapse.

Stevie Crawford’s facet have misplaced 5 matches on the bounce and regardless of sitting in fifth place, they’re simply 4 factors above rock-bottom Alloa Athletic.

Dundee are perched simply forward in fourth with Ayr United of their sights forward of this one.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you have to learn about learn how to watch the Dunfermline v Dundee sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Dunfermline v Dundee?

Dunfermline v Dundee will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 24th January 2020.

What channel is Dunfermline v Dundee?

Followers can tune in to observe the sport without cost on BBC Scotland from 7:00pm.

stay stream Dunfermline v Dundee

It’s also possible to stay stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Dunfermline desperately have to shake their shedding streak or they may discover themselves punished by this season’s wild Championship desk.

Their star man Kevin Nisbet continues to guide the road effectively, however the defence should sharpen up if they’re to cease the rot.

Dundee are a patchy staff regardless of their place and will present Dunfermline with an opportunity to assert some extent.

Prediction: Dunfermline 1-1 Dundee