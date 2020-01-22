How to watch and live stream Dunfermline v Dundee

Dunfermline are in a tailspin as they await the go to of Dundee – who’re capitalising on the Pars’ collapse.

Stevie Crawford’s aspect have misplaced 5 matches on the bounce and regardless of sitting in fifth place, they’re simply 4 factors above rock-bottom Alloa Athletic.

Dundee are perched simply forward in fourth with Ayr United of their sights forward of this one.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things it’s good to find out about learn how to watch the Dunfermline v Dundee recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Dunfermline v Dundee?

Dunfermline v Dundee will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 24th January 2020.

What channel is Dunfermline v Dundee?

Followers can tune in to look at the sport free of charge on BBC Scotland from 7:00pm.

The best way to reside stream Dunfermline v Dundee

You can even reside stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Dunfermline desperately have to shake their dropping streak or they may discover themselves punished by this season’s wild Championship desk.

Their star man Kevin Nisbet continues to guide the road nicely, however the defence should sharpen up if they’re to cease the rot.

Dundee are a patchy workforce regardless of their place and should present Dunfermline with an opportunity to assert some extent.

Prediction: Dunfermline 1-1 Dundee