How to watch and live stream Hull v Chelsea

Chelsea face Hull within the FA Cup fourth spherical with a much-changed XI anticipated to start out this weekend.

The Blues had been held to a 2-2 draw towards 10-man Arsenal throughout midweek with Frank Lampard exasperated by his facet’s incapacity to take their probabilities.

To make issues worse, Tammy Abraham suffered a knock that’s prone to hold him out of the journey.

Hull have been a middling facet within the Championship this season, largely impressed by key man Jarrod Bowen who has recorded 16 objectives and 6 assists within the league alone this season.

FA Cup fixtures on TV this weekend

What time is Hull v Chelsea?

Hull v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 25th January 2020.

What channel is Hull v Chelsea?

The sport will probably be proven stay on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

Tips on how to stay stream Hull v Chelsea

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract. Common subscribers may also stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Bowen has the flexibility to trigger issues for Chelsea’s nervous backline, however the guests boast a formidable array of backup choices all able to find the web.

The Blues is not going to take pleasure in their day on the KCOM, however they need to nonetheless come by means of the duty with a superb end result.

Prediction: Hull 1-2 Chelsea