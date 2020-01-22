How to watch and live stream Kilmarnock v Celtic

Celtic are again from their winter break and might be determined to return to shake their final league end result out of the system with a backlash show towards Kilmarnock.

The Bhoys have been defeated 2-1 by Rangers at Celtic Park and whereas they continue to be prime of the desk, Steven Gerrard’s males are simply two factors behind with a recreation in hand.

Watch Kilmarnock v Celtic with a NOW TV Sky Sports activities day move

Neil Lennon might be determined for his facet to unleash their expertise towards Kilmarnock who’re enduring a dire run of Premiership type.

Killie have misplaced their final 5 prime flight encounters and have failed to attain of their final six.

They knocked six past Queen’s Park within the Scottish Cup final weekend to start out 2020, however face a mountainous activity towards Celtic.

What time is Kilmarnock v Celtic?

Kilmarnock v Celtic will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 22nd January 2020.

What channel is Kilmarnock v Celtic?

You’ll be able to watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Fundamental Occasion from 7:00pm.

The right way to dwell stream Kilmarnock v Celtic

Who will win? Potts predicts…

All indicators level in direction of an awesome Celtic victory.

They are going to be hurting, they are going to be determined to vent their pent-up Previous Agency frustration and so they received’t relent towards Killie.

Prediction: Kilmarnock Zero-Three Celtic