How to watch and live stream Leicester v West Ham

Leicester host West Ham in a conflict of two sides at reverse ends of the desk, although each are enduring poor kind.

The Foxes’ pursuit of Liverpool drained over the festive interval and so they have since misplaced back-to-back video games in opposition to Southampton and Burnley.

Watch Leicester v West Ham with a BT Sport month-to-month go

Brendan Rodgers will likely be eager for his squad to regroup and report a strong victory over West Ham who’re faltering below David Moyes.

An preliminary Four-Zero win over Bournemouth to kick-start his second spell on the membership was not an correct indicator of outcomes to come back, with meek shows in opposition to Sheffield United and Everton bearing a single level.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing it’s essential to learn about the way to watch the Leicester v West Ham sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Leicester v West Ham?

Leicester v West Ham will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 21st January 2020.

What channel is Leicester v West Ham?

The sport will likely be proven stay on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract for simply £15.00 per 30 days. New prospects or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers may also entry BT Sport with a bunch of nice offers.

Take a look at the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

The best way to stay stream Leicester v West Ham

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Leicester have misplaced their spark, there’s no denying it, however all is actually not misplaced.

They’re nonetheless sitting greater than they may have imagined initially of the marketing campaign with a bunch of inconsistent golf equipment beneath them struggling to place wins collectively.

West Ham have lacked a killer contact all season and that may very well be their undoing once more right here.

Prediction: Leicester 2-Zero West Ham